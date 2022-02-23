Masks sign
Buy Now

A local business on the Square displays a sign about face masks. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

This story will be updated. 

The state of Texas filed suit against the city of Denton Wednesday morning after the City Council declined to remove its mask mandate by noon Tuesday. 

The lawsuit was announced the morning after Denton officials announced a similar suit against Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton Tuesday evening.

Denton's suit, in turn, was filed after Paxton's office sent interim City Manager Sara Hensley a legal threat this past Thursday.

Download PDF State lawsuit

The state filed suit against the city in a Denton County district court, according to a filing attached to a press release from Paxton's office sent out Wednesday morning. 

It named Hensley, Mayor Gerard Hudspeth and each council member by name acting in their official capacities.

It argues the Denton City Council deliberately broke the law by implementing its own mask mandate beyond the scope of Abbott's executive order GA-38.

State attorneys requested emergency injunctive relief and "a permanent injunction for a trail on the merits, and after the trial, issue a permanent injunction," according to legal filings. 

Paxton, as well as various other state attorneys, signed onto the suit filed in Denton County. 

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!