Freezing rain. High 26F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%..
Periods of freezing drizzle early...with freezing rain developing overnight. Some icing possible. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
Updated: February 23, 2022 @ 12:38 pm
A local business on the Square displays a sign about face masks.
This story will be updated.
The state of Texas filed suit against the city of Denton Wednesday morning after the City Council declined to remove its mask mandate by noon Tuesday.
The lawsuit was announced the morning after Denton officials announced a similar suit against Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton Tuesday evening.
Denton's suit, in turn, was filed after Paxton's office sent interim City Manager Sara Hensley a legal threat this past Thursday.
The state filed suit against the city in a Denton County district court, according to a filing attached to a press release from Paxton's office sent out Wednesday morning.
It named Hensley, Mayor Gerard Hudspeth and each council member by name acting in their official capacities.
It argues the Denton City Council deliberately broke the law by implementing its own mask mandate beyond the scope of Abbott's executive order GA-38.
State attorneys requested emergency injunctive relief and "a permanent injunction for a trail on the merits, and after the trial, issue a permanent injunction," according to legal filings.
Paxton, as well as various other state attorneys, signed onto the suit filed in Denton County.
MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Sign up for Business News delivered twice monthly to your inbox.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.