In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.83 a gallon — found at both the Walmart station off Teasley Lane and the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 2 cents less than the lowest-reported price last week.
Pump prices are continuing to rise — with AAA on Thursday reporting a 4-cent spike in the statewide average gas price, to $2.96 a gallon — but Texans still can boast the cheapest fill-ups in the nation.
That price is 84 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price inched up 2 cents on the week, to $3.32 a gallon — 93 cents more than during the third week of January 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.35 per gallon, while drivers in Amarillo and San Antonio are paying the least at $2.87 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw largely stable pump prices, with the average gas price declining a penny in Dallas to $2.97 a gallon, while the average price remained unchanged at $2.98 in Fort Worth-Arlington.
The outlook for gasoline demand remains strong, and that optimism continues to drive crude oil markets higher, AAA reported. In addition, market analysts are predicting tighter gasoline supplies after a fire on a key oil pipeline from Iraq to Turkey occurred on Tuesday, along with rising geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.
Drivers in Texas are paying the lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile drivers in California are paying the most at $4.65 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.