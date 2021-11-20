WASHINGTON — It’s been almost three weeks since the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in two challenges to Texas’ novel new law that bans abortion after six weeks and allows private citizens to enforce it through lawsuits — and many expected a ruling by now.
Justices seemed to indicate they wanted to review and rule on the constitutionality of Senate Bill 8 quickly when they put the case on the fast track in October, setting oral arguments for Nov. 1. On Friday, speculation began to circulate that the court will finally issue a ruling on Monday, Nov. 22.
“#SCOTUS set to issue one or more opinions on Monday,” Steve Vladeck, UT law school professor and CNN’s lead Supreme Court analyst, tweeted Friday. “There is no *guarantee* that we’ll get the rulings in the #SB8 cases, but it sure is *likely* that we will.”
In the meantime, the Texas law remains in effect, preventing women in Texas from accessing an abortion after fetal cardiac activity is detected, typically around six weeks of pregnancy. This cutoff comes before some women know they’re pregnant, and long before the roughly 22 to 24 week mark that five decades of Supreme Court rulings recognize and protect.
“Every single day that SB 8 is in effect in Texas is a travesty and an injustice for Texans who need abortion care,” said Caroline Duble, political director for Avow, a Texas-based abortion rights advocacy organization. “We are frustrated that the court is taking so long, and we have been frustrated with the way that they’ve handled this law since the first time it appeared before them.”
Anti-abortion groups, on the other hand, are celebrating every day the Texas law remains in effect as a success.
“We’re encouraged by the Supreme Court’s judicial restraint,” Kimberlyn Schwartz, director of media and communication for Texas Right to Life, said in a statement. “Every day the Texas Heartbeat Act is in effect is a victory because the law saves an estimated 75-100 babies from abortion per day.”
Justices have likely been taking their time to issue a ruling on SB 8 not because of its early ban, but because of its unique enforcement mechanism. Instead of having the state government enforce the law, SB 8 gives private citizens the right to sue doctors or anyone else who helps a person obtain an abortion.
The law poses a unique legal question: can a state shield a law from federal court review by delegating enforcement to the public?
“It was very plain, to those of us who listened to the oral argument or read the transcripts, that [the justices] consider this to be new legal ground,” Joe Pojman, executive director of Texas Alliance for Life, said.
“I’m guessing that the Supreme Court is troubled by the enforcement mechanism, not just as applied to abortion, but potentially applied to other issues like gun rights, free speech, religious expression,” Pojman said.
The Firearms Policy Coalition, a California-based nonprofit that defends gun rights laws, warned justices in a friend of the court brief that “it takes little in the way of creative copying for States hostile to the Second Amendment… [to] set up a bounty system with the same unbalanced procedures and penalties adopted by Texas in this case.”
There have been relatively few lawsuits filed against providers and physicians under the law. Still, a recent study found that the number of abortions performed in the state fell by half in the first month after enactment of SB 8, the largest documented decrease of the procedure in recent Texas history.
“Many Texans are being denied access to the care that they need and want,” Duble said. “Many Texans are having to scrape together thousands of dollars to travel out of state.”
At a U.S. House Oversight Committee hearing on SB 8 a month after the law went into effect, many female lawmakers took the stand and delivered emotional testimony about their own experiences with abortion.
“I was raped, I became pregnant, and I chose to have an abortion,” testified Rep. Cori Bush, a Missouri Democrat, recounting an attack during a church trip. “How could I, 18 years old and barely scraping by, support a child on my own?”
On Dec. 1, the court is set to hear oral arguments on a Mississippi ban on almost all abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy. Arguments in the Mississippi case will likely focus more on fetal viability, as the law poses more of a direct challenge to Roe vs. Wade standards and is enforced by state officials.
Rulings from the court in both cases — on Texas’ SB 8 and the Mississippi law — are highly anticipated, now that the court has a six-justice conservative supermajority and the numbers to overturn Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 landmark stemming from a Dallas woman’s challenge to a Texas abortion ban.
In June, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill, House Bill 1280, into law that would prohibit abortions in Texas if Roe vs. Wade is overturned. Pojman said Texas Alliance for Life and other groups helped craft the law with the Mississippi case in mind.
“That is a law that completely protects unborn babies from abortion, up to the moment of conception, fertilization,” Pojman said. “And it goes into effect when, to the extent, the Supreme Court overturns the terrible Roe vs. Wade precedent.”
Duble said from a political advocacy perspective, Avow is already prepping for the 2022 midterm and statewide elections.
“What we’re doing is gearing up for 2022, where we fully intend to hold the lawmakers [accountable] who have allowed this trend of anti-abortion restrictions and SB 8 to go into effect,” Duble said.