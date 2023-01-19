Vernon Bryant/DMN Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot is the target of GOP legislation.
Texas Republicans are pushing back on what they call “rogue” district attorneys.

Two North Texas Republican lawmakers filed bills that would allow Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to sue district attorneys who refuse to prosecute certain crimes. The legislation – introduced in the House and Senate – would also create a path for removing top prosecutors from office.

