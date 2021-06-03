Following a couple weeks of consecutive price drops, Texas now has the lowest pump prices in the nation, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 2-cent dip in the statewide average gas price, to $2.71 a gallon.
That price, however, is $1.06 more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price held steady this week at $3.04 a gallon — also $1.06 more than during the first week of June in 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.98, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.59 per gallon.
Drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price drops this week that outpaced the state as a whole, with the average price in Dallas dropping 6 cents, to $2.74 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington fell 7 cents, to $2.72 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $2.51 a gallon, found at the Sam’s Club station off West University Drive. That price is 9 cents less than the lowest-reported price last week.
The statewide gas price average seems to have found balance, at least in the short-term, AAA reported, even after millions of Texans were expected to travel over the five-day Memorial Day holiday period. The latest data from the Energy Information Administration was expected to be released Thursday afternoon, and most industry analysts say they expected gasoline demand to remain strong as more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this week, OPEC agreed to slowly increase production in the coming months.