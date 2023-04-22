Texas’ sales tax holiday for emergency preparedness supplies is this weekend. Some basic items needed when the electricity goes out or a tree limb falls into the skylight are excluded from sales taxes for three days.

Texans can head to their favorite hardware store and knock themselves out buying batteries for the year, replace the blue waterproof tarpaulin that flew away last year or buy some new reusable ice blocks for the Yeti or the lunch box.

0
0
0
0
0