WASHINGTON — Long-running efforts for a national response to continued troubling trends on maternal mortality remain bottlenecked in Congress as Texans struggling to address the problem continue to sound the alarm.
“What we see in Texas and around the country is that for the richest nation on earth, we have the highest maternal mortality rate in the developed world,” Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, told The Dallas Morning News on Tuesday. “While in other nations maternal mortality rates are coming down, ours are actually going up, and particularly for Black women.”
A delay in the release of a state report on maternal mortality data last month highlighted a few of the recurring issues Texas officials run into when trying to find ways to lessen the state’s above-average pregnancy-related death rates.
Concerns among political and health care leaders seeking solutions soared in September when the Texas Department of State Health Services announced that the state’s report on maternal mortality data from 2019 won’t be ready until mid-2023, long after state lawmakers are set to convene next year’s session of the Texas Legislature in January.
“There is no acceptable maternal mortality or maternal morbidity rate,” said Dr. Lauren Thaxton, an OBGYN at Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin and researcher with the Texas Policy Evaluation Project. “We’re always trying to improve on that metric. And the significance of not knowing the data is you can’t improve clinically on that metric unless you know what the outcome is.”
On Thursday, Houston Democratic state Rep. Shawn Thierry said on Twitter that in response to her request to release the new data, DSHS now intends to provide “data and recommendations timely to help inform efforts during the 88th Legislative Session.”
According to the department, 382 pregnancy-related or pregnancy-associated maternal deaths occurred between 2012 and 2015, which remains the most recent data available from State Health Services.
From 2018-2020, the National Center for Health Statistics reported Texas saw a rate of 22.9 deaths per 100,000 live births, a rate slightly above the national average of 20.4.
Allred noted that some legislation is up for consideration in Congress now, including the Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act and the Maternal Health Quality Improvement Act, that would provide additional funding and opportunities for more data collection.
The Momnibus Act would, among other things, extend eligibility for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Woman, Infants, and Children (WIC) to 24 months after birth and direct the Department of Health and Human Services to award specified grants and support training, technology and telehealth initiatives.
Though both haven’t seen any activity in over a year, Allred said the Quality Improvement Act in particular may still hold some potential to pass before the new term of Congress begins in January.
“I think that a larger piece of legislation, we probably won’t see happen,” he said. “But we do have the Maternal Health Quality Improvement Act, which expands grants for maternal care… It’s a bipartisan bill, one that I think you could see having enough votes to both pass the House and the Senate, either in the lame duck or the next session of the Congress.”
When the Quality Improvement Act was introduced in July of last year, Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point and a leading cosponsor, called it a “win, win for everyone.” Burgess was an OBGYN for over 25 years and delivered over 3,000 babies before serving in Congress.
Access to healthcare
A critical point in the conversation about maternal mortality and morbidity, Allred said, is access to healthcare.
“It’s just true that we have the highest uninsured rate in the country in Texas, we also have [an] over 20% uninsured rate in Dallas County,” Allred said.
Experts agree, and also note that the deaths and severe illnesses that happen as a result of pregnancy disproportionately affect Black and brown people.
“We have to understand the intersectionality, like the intersection of gender and race, and what that means on people’s healthcare outcomes,” said Dr. Laurie Zephyrin, senior vice president for Advancing Health Equity at the Commonwealth Fund foundation.
“The impact of accessing poor quality hospitals, the impact of insurance coverage disparities, the impact of bias of providers within the healthcare system … there’s a range of factors that relate to this that are systemic and deeply rooted in our society.”
Zephyrin and Thaxton, a practicing OBGYN, say access to insurance coverage is critical to ensuring pregnant people and new moms stay healthy before and after giving birth.
Thaxton said high blood pressure, for example, can be a big contributor to pregnancy-related deaths and illnesses, but can be hard to receive consistent treatment for.
“That’s a chronic medical illness that needs to be medically managed beyond a pregnancy encounter — with typically a very short period of health insurance coverage to six weeks postpartum,” Thaxton said. “That’s a chronic medical illness that needs to be followed even beyond that.”
Allred said the high uninsured rates in Texas are one of the reasons he’s pushed for the state to expand Medicaid coverage, and why he’s trying to extend postpartum care under Medicaid to a full year.
“Which, unfortunately, the Texas Legislature has not yet done,” Allred said.
Zephyrin said when it comes to things Congress can do to help mitigate high maternal mortality and morbidity rates, everything from investing in a maternal healthcare workforce, including nurses and midwives, to experimenting with new innovative payment models for maternal healthcare and mental health would make an impact.
“There’s a range of things that can be done,” Zephyrin said.