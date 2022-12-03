Phelan

Speaker Dade Phelan presides over the Texas House of Representatives on Aug. 16, 2021.

 Jordan Vonderhaar/For The Texas Tribune

AUSTIN — Speaker Dade Phelan on Saturday easily cleared a hurdle long-demanded by the most staunchly conservative members of his party — endorsement by the House Republican Caucus, by secret ballot, of a would-be presiding officer of the chamber.

And it was done before Democratic House members get to participate in the speaker election.

