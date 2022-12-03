AUSTIN — Speaker Dade Phelan on Saturday easily cleared a hurdle long-demanded by the most staunchly conservative members of his party — endorsement by the House Republican Caucus, by secret ballot, of a would-be presiding officer of the chamber.
And it was done before Democratic House members get to participate in the speaker election.
Phelan, R-Beaumont, who served as speaker for the first time last year, defeated Arlington GOP Rep. Tony Tinderholt, 78-6.
The vote, taken at a closed-door session held at the Capitol weeks before the formal election of a speaker by all 150 House members on the first day of session, was the first contested speaker-endorsement vote held under a 2017 caucus bylaw change. It allows any Republican member to trigger a pre-session, intraparty vote if he or she desires to be the chamber’s next presiding officer.
Phelan, who was just elected to his fifth term in the House, said in a written statement Saturday that he is “deeply grateful” to his Republican colleagues.
“The 88th Texas Legislature will include important debates on issues ranging from property taxes to foster care, and I’m confident that our chamber and our caucus will lead the charge on policy proposals that better the lives of all Texans,” said Phelan, 47, a real estate developer.
Tinderholt, 52, a retired Air Force major who also was just elected to a fifth term, declined to comment after he emerged from the 45-minute meeting, saying, “What we do in the caucus pretty much stays in the caucus.”
Soon after, though, he said in a written statement that the result was “unsurprising” if disappointing. “Because Dade Phelan has all the support of Democrats, Republicans fear the bully tactics of his team if they oppose him,” he said.
Caucus Chairman Tom Oliverson of Cypress, a Phelan ally, stressed that the vote, which involved distribution of ballots printed on light-blue paper, involved tight security controls.
“It was completely free from influence of any kind,” he said. “Members were free to vote their conscience.”
Tinderholt has racked up one of the most conservative voting records of any House member. In recent weeks, he has accused Phelan of undercutting conservatives, as his two Republican predecessors allegedly did, by not ending the chamber’s longstanding practice of having committee chairmen from the minority party, as well as the majority. Since 2003, Democrats have been the House’s minority.Republican consultant Luke Macias, who has been close to Tinderholt, said that even if the Tarrant County lawmaker didn’t win the caucus’ nod Saturday, he forced an “unprecedented” intraparty contest.
Macias said pressure to end bipartisan coalitions in speaker races that have reduced conservatives’ influence on legislative outcomes forced the bylaw change in 2017, helping to persuade five-term GOP Speaker Joe Straus of San Antonio not to seek re-election.
But during the pre-session politicking for the speakership in 2018 and 2020, respectively, former Speaker Dennis Bonnen of Angleton and Phelan “both went and cut a deal with Democrats before the caucus meetings both times,” Macias recounted. That allowed each to announce he had secured enough votes in the full House to foreclose an effective Republican challenge in caucus, Macias said.
Tinderholt “knows that without pressure Dade Phelan will continue down a path of a more liberal agenda, and the caucus will go along with it,” Macias said. “Now was the time to stand up and call out Phelan’s games.”
Clashing strategies
Some leading Texas Republican strategists such as Karl Rove, though, believe the party’s long-range interests are best served by not veering too far to the right — and applying a bipartisan scrub to legislation, a process that may include compromise.
In a public appearance at the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin earlier this week, Rove, top strategist to former Gov. and former President George W. Bush, defended the Texas Legislature’s tradition of spreading gavels among the two major parties. It helps Austin avoid the kind of legislative gridlock seen in Washington, D.C., Rove said.The state GOP’s hard-right activists, though, long have expressed frustration that Democratic committee chairmen have helped stall some of their priority items, such as school vouchers and a rollback of in-state tuition rates for children of undocumented immigrants.
On Saturday, Oliverson, the GOP caucus chairman, denied in a written statement that last year’s session was a repudiation of conservatism.
During a regular and three special sessions, lawmakers virtually outlawed abortion, allowed permitless carry of handguns and passed a controversial “election security” measure.
Last year’s was “one of the most conservative sessions in our Legislature’s history,” Oliverson said.
Phelan has defended his appointment last year of Democrats to head 13 of the House’s 34 standing committees.
“I look at what we passed last session and what the priorities of the Republicans are next cycle, and I ask what Democratic chair stood in the way of any Republican priority in the 87th [Legislature]? And the answer is there’s none,” Phelan said at the Texas Tribune Festival in September.
On Nov. 4, Tinderholt noted in his announcement that he would challenge Phelan for speaker that the Republican Party of Texas’ platform has called for the party’s caucus in the House to choose the speaker from within the caucus and then make that choice binding on members. Currently, the 2017 bylaw change is unenforceable.
Tinderholt also has stressed that, in the March GOP primary, 1.5 million Republican voters voted for Proposition 6, a nonbinding referendum on the statement, “The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.” Only about 350,000 Republicans voted against.On Nov. 18, Tinderholt said that two years ago, Phelan obtained 31 Democrats’ pledges when he put out a list of 83 supporters a day after the 2020 presidential election, which effectively ended the last speaker’s race.
“He trampled the grassroots,” Tinderholt said, vowing to take his challenge to the House floor on the session’s opening day. “Until Dade Phelan is willing to end his alliance with some of the most liberal Democrats in the House, we cannot have a meaningful caucus vote that does what it was intended to do: decrease Democrat influence.”
Next year, staunch House conservatives likely will try again to insert a prohibition of Democratic committee chiefs into House rules. Last year, the proposal attracted support from only five present and voting House members. The chamber is likely to debate its rules on the second day of the session, Jan. 11.
