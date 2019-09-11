The history programs division of the Texas Historical Commission will meet at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
The public is welcome at the meeting, which includes the review of several nominations for various sites around the state to the National Register for Historic Places.
Among those possible nominations is the historic Denton neighborhoods between the downtown Square and the University of North Texas, dubbed the John B. Denton College Neighborhood Historic District.