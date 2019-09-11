DRC_1-23_Randy_Hunt_3JW.JPG
Randy Hunt, holds a photo of John B. Denton College near Calhoun Middle School. Hunt owns an historic home in the Oak-Hickory Historic District. He has been working for months on an application to list the neighborhood on the National Historic Register. State historic officials are ready to recommend the listing to the federal agency. The application was built around the John B. Denton College, which used to stand near the spot where Calhoun Middle School is now located.

 DRC file photo

The history programs division of the Texas Historical Commission will meet at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. 

The public is welcome at the meeting, which includes the review of several nominations for various sites around the state to the National Register for Historic Places. 

Among those possible nominations are the historic Denton neighborhoods between the downtown Square and the University of North Texas, dubbed the John B. Denton College Neighborhood Historic District.  

