Randy Hunt, holds a photo of John B. Denton College near Calhoun Middle School. Hunt owns an historic home in the Oak-Hickory Historic District. He has been working for months on an application to list the neighborhood on the National Historic Register. State historic officials are ready to recommend the listing to the federal agency. The application was built around the John B. Denton College, which used to stand near the spot where Calhoun Middle School is now located.