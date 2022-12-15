A Dallas County jury delivered a verdict of $10.1 million to a Flower Mound woman and her husband after it found Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound responsible Friday for “willful and wanton” negligence in a medical malpractice lawsuit.
According to a press release from her attorneys, in March 2019, Judy “Jessie” Adams from Flower Mound was brought to the hospital after she had an epidural hemorrhage due to a complication from an epidural steroid injection administered by a “pain management doctor.”
The lawsuit, originally filed in November 2020, said hospital staff delayed Adams’ treatment by over two and a half hours resulting in the “permanent paralysis of her lower extremities.” It alleged miscommunication between nursing staff and radiology staff resulted in a delayed STAT order for an MRI.
Hospital policy requires emergency surgeries to proceed within one hour, her attorneys said. Texas Health did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
“Our hope is this verdict will shine a light on a situation that needs extensive improvement and better leadership, or more people are going to get hurt at this hospital,” Adams’ attorney Michael Lyons of Lyons & Simmons, LLP said said in the press release.
According to court documents, “willful and wanton negligence” means an act or omission of extreme risk in which the person involved is aware of yet proceeds with “conscious indifference.”
