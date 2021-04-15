Following weeks of sliding prices, Texas now has the lowest average gas price in the nation, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 2-cent dip to $2.57 a gallon.
That price is 99 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. The U.S. average gas price dropped a penny on the week to $2.86 a gallon — $1.02 more than in the second week of April in 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.91, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.40 per gallon.
Closer to home, prices were largely stable across the Dallas-Fort Worth region, with the average price in Dallas dipping a penny to $2.52 gallon, while the average price remained unchanged at $2.51 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest-available price as $2.33 a gallon, found at the Sam’s Club station off West University Drive. That price is 5 cents more than the lowest-reported price last week.
Pump prices fell slightly, or stayed the same, week to week across Texas as demand for gasoline increased across the U.S. while regional supplies grew, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration. In fact, the U.S. demand level rose to nearly 9 million barrels per day, the highest since late August 2020 when daily demand briefly broke higher than nine million barrels, AAA noted. Regional refinery utilization also rose to 86% from the week prior.