Gov. Greg Abbott is asking the federal government for help adding COVID-19 testing sites in some of Texas’ largest counties, including Dallas and Tarrant.
His request came Friday as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads throughout the state and tests are in high demand.
“Detecting COVID-19 and preventing COVID-related hospitalizations are critical to our fight against this virus,” Abbott said in a statement.
In addition to Dallas and Tarrant counties, Abbott requested testing sites in Bexar, Cameron, Harris and Hidalgo counties because of current COVID-19 metrics, including hospitalization numbers and positivity rates. The additional testing sites will help residents find out if they have contracted coronavirus and prevent and reduce further transmission, the statement said.
Texas officials reported nearly 11,000 new confirmed cases and 90 new deaths from coronavirus on Thursday.
The governor also requested additional federal allocations of monoclonal antibodies, used to keep COVID patients out of the hospital and prevent severe illness.
The state’s infusion centers in Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, San Antonio and The Woodlands ran out of the antibody therapy a few days ago.
The Department of State Health Services asked for three teams of medical personnel to provide greater support to urban hospitals that do not use DSHS-contracted staff.