A Texas House of Representatives meeting addressing transgender care got a dose of middle-school levity this week.
During the Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence Committee meeting Wednesday, a Plano lawmaker was tricked into reading a series of sexually suggestive names for public comment.
After a third-grade teacher spoke against a bill targeting physicians who provide gender-affirming care to transgender youth, Republican Rep. Jeff Leach began to read the names on his list.
“Is there a Connie Lingus here?” Leach asked. “What about Anita Dickenme?
Nervous laughter could be heard from fellow lawmakers and those in attendance.
“Or Holden, Holden Midick?”
“OK. Are any three of those people here?” Leach asked.
The laughter grew.
“All right,” he said. “You got your moment. I hope you enjoy it.”
Trans rights advocate Erin Reed shared a video of the hearing on Twitter, where it has been viewed more than 2.5 million times.
The prank represented a brief moment of levity during hearings on this and other LGBTQ+ bills that have otherwise been tearful and contentious. Hundreds of LGBTQ+ Texans have shown up to the Capitol this year to speak against and protest the dozens of bills that would restrict LGBTQ+ rights advancing through the legislative process. Two bills, one to restrict gender-affirming care for minors and another to require college athletes to compete according to their sex at birth, have passed in the Texas Senate.
The legislation being debated in the clip, House Bill 888 by Spring GOP Rep. Valoree Swanson, would allow minors who obtain gender-affirming medical treatments to sue for malpractice up to their 25th birthday. Recent surveys show there are an estimated 29,800 transgender Texans between the ages 13 and 17.
Friday morning, Leach responded — good-humoredly — on Twitter.
“In the rough & tumble of politics & policy making, it’s good to know we can still laugh & smile together,” he wrote. “If me being the brunt of a joke is what it takes to remind people of that — then I’m okay with it. And I look forward to meeting Connie, Anita and Holden very soon.”
Earlier this month, a Florida Republican, state Rep. Will Robinson Jr., fell for the same gag. He responded on Twitter with a face-palm emoji.
