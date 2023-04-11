AustinLegSat
Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, is pictured in May 2021 during the the 87th legislative session. Slaton has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a Capitol intern, according to a complaint obtained by the Texas Tribune.

 Bob Daemmrich/Capitol Press

AUSTIN — Rep. Bryan Slaton, a Royse City Republican and staunch conservative, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 20-year-old Capitol intern, according to the Texas Tribune.

The Tribune obtained a complaint that alleges Slaton called the intern after 10 p.m. March 31 and invited her to his Austin apartment. Slaton and the intern drank alcohol together that night, and he later urged her not to speak about the incident, according to a Tribune source.

