Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, is pictured in May 2021 during the the 87th legislative session. Slaton has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a Capitol intern, according to a complaint obtained by the Texas Tribune.
AUSTIN — Rep. Bryan Slaton, a Royse City Republican and staunch conservative, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 20-year-old Capitol intern, according to the Texas Tribune.
The Tribune obtained a complaint that alleges Slaton called the intern after 10 p.m. March 31 and invited her to his Austin apartment. Slaton and the intern drank alcohol together that night, and he later urged her not to speak about the incident, according to a Tribune source.
The complaint was submitted to the Texas House Committee on General Investigating, the Tribune reports.
Patrick Short, a criminal defense attorney in Rockwall, has said Slaton hired him. The attorney released a statement Monday in which he made an indirect reference to a post on a conservative website that accused Slaton of infidelity.
“We are aware of outrageous claims circulating online by second-tier media that make false claims against Representative Slaton,” Short said. “As a result, he has been advised to forward all inquiries in this matter — including any that may relate to a possible complaint — to his legal counsel.”
Slaton and his office did not return calls last week about the allegations.
Two fellow Republicans have now publicly called for Slaton’s resignation.
The general investigating committee is made up of five lawmakers who can look into complaints of misconduct, malfeasance, misfeasance, abuse of office, incompetency and workplace conduct. Its chairman, Andrew Murr, R-Junction, tweeted last week that his committee does not comment on investigations.
Rumors began circulating about Slaton after he was the only House lawmaker to miss debate on the state budget last week.
Considered one of the most far-right conservatives in the chamber, Slaton had planned to offer numerous amendments to the budget. This session, he filed legislation to make abortion a capital offense and publicly worked against LGBTQ+ rights.
Slaton, who is married, is serving his second term representing Hopkins, Hunt and Van Zandt counties. He attended Ouachita Baptist University, the University of North Texas and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, where he earned a master’s of divinity with biblical languages.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.