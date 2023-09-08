AUSTIN — Human trafficking rings lurk near makeshift housing for abused and neglected children, although the locations are supposed to be secret, three Central Texas judges warned this week.

At least two teenage girls in the state’s Child Protective Services’ custody recently walked off from a “children without placement” location in Bell County and are feared to have then been taken across state lines and employed as prostitutes, the family court judges charged with overseeing them said at a gathering in Austin this week.

