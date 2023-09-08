AUSTIN — Human trafficking rings lurk near makeshift housing for abused and neglected children, although the locations are supposed to be secret, three Central Texas judges warned this week.
At least two teenage girls in the state’s Child Protective Services’ custody recently walked off from a “children without placement” location in Bell County and are feared to have then been taken across state lines and employed as prostitutes, the family court judges charged with overseeing them said at a gathering in Austin this week.
When CPS can’t find a placing agency that will take in a child, the usual path to a foster home, and it’s also unable to secure a bed in a licensed treatment center or shelter, it has no choice but to use unlicensed facilities. The state agency often houses such children in motels, rental houses or facilities donated by churches, foster care providers and other organizations.
One girl from Travis County ran off from such a makeshift location in Central Texas and became ensnared in sex trafficking, said state District Judge Aurora Martinez Jones. She handles most of the CPS child-removal cases in Austin.
While the youth returned from Tennessee to Texas, CPS workers informed officials that the state planned to house the girl at the same Bell County address from which she only recently ran away, Martinez Jones said in an interview Wednesday.
“To me, that’s insanity,” the judge said. “If we have youth being trafficked out of these locations that have been compromised, why on earth — once they’re recovered — would we put them right back to those locations?”
Some of the provisional homes have been “compromised,” Martinez Jones stressed.
Asked to confirm if sex traffickers have learned where some of the children without placements are being housed, department spokeswoman Marissa Gonzales replied, “We can’t comment on the specific cases.”
But “safety and security are a top priority,” she said in an email.
As for the Austin judge’s concern that the girl exploited in Tennessee might be returned to the same insecure location in Bell County, Gonzales said, “In situations where there is a known security risk for a youth at a specific location, they won’t be returned there.”
The department’s efforts to reduce the number of foster kids lacking placements “continue round the clock and won’t stop till every youth has a safe and appropriate placement,” Gonzales said.
For at least 15 years, the state’s handling of foster children who are difficult to place in licensed foster homes and congregate-care facilities has been an embarrassment for CPS and its parent agency, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Mostly older children, many of whom have been in care for years, they often are unlikely candidates for adoption. Many still reel from horrendous maltreatment and frequently act out.
‘Unsafe, unstable places for a child’
Citing a second recent incident she described as alarming, Martinez Jones said another teen was being kept at the same unlicensed setting in Bell County until the girl walked away from the site. She is still missing, the judge added.
Earlier, the girl was exploited in both Florida and Louisiana, leading to fears she’s again in the hands of traffickers, Martinez Jones said.
“My teen and the teen that is still missing were known to have been together when they were at the [children without placement] location in Bell County,” the judge explained. “That is why we suspect the other teen who is still missing was likely taken across state lines again. But until we recover her, we will not know for sure what has happened to her.”
At Tuesday’s gathering that was convened in Austin by Martinez Jones and two other family court judges, the jurists complained that confidential locations for the children without placements are now known to sex traffickers.
The meeting was attended by about 50 people, including leaders of the protective services department, child advocates, lawyers and foster care providers.
The three judges told department higher-ups at that meeting that they want to know how many children are runaways and for the department to pledge it will ramp up emergency efforts in a runaway case if there’s a hint of sex trafficking, Martinez Jones recounted.
“The state is in a place where they are judging parents on their parenting skills on a daily basis,” Martinez Jones said. “But when it comes down to managing teenagers, they are quite honestly the most awful parents I’ve ever experienced.”
Some of the makeshift settings in Central Texas are unsanitary, have fallen into disrepair and don’t provide sufficient access to schooling and mental health therapies, according to Martinez Jones, Williamson County Court at Law Judge Brandy Hallford and Judge Cheryll Mabray of the Child Protection Court of the Hill Country.
Hallford oversaw the case of the missing teen girl. That judge, described by an assistant court administrator as “currently at a conference,” did not respond to emails sent Wednesday and Thursday seeking additional information.
Kids who lack placements are supposed to be supervised at all times by two trained adults, one of whom must be a CPS caseworker, said Gonzales, the department spokeswoman.
But workers are exhausted from pulling overnight shifts tending to the “CWOP” kids, as the children without placement are called. The shifts come on top of working a regular caseload. Some workers have been punched and assaulted.
“Unfortunately, too many older youth with more complex mental health challenges end up in foster care and, for lack of better options, get placed in motels or unlicensed, unregulated facilities without the mental health and educational services they need,” said Kate Murphy, director of child protection for the advocacy group Texans Care for Children.
“These temporary placements have proven to be unsafe, unstable places for a child to live, and there are also serious safety risks for the Child Protective Services employees who staff them,” she said.
The problem has been spotlighted again and again in a 12-year-old class action lawsuit in which a federal judge has ruled that Texas runs a long-term foster care system that is unconstitutionally unsafe.
U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack has issued about 50 orders for the state to fix different aspects of the system.
Though the state says it is in “substantial compliance” with Jack’s orders, her monitors and lawyers for plaintiff children say Texas continues to fall short for kids.
Numbers drop, but so do the choicesHuman traffickers targeting foster children isn’t new, which is why keeping secret the state’s new locations for CWOP kids is important, child advocates say.
Although the number of children without placement has decreased, down to an average daily census of 95 last month, the department has fewer options for housing them.
In 2021, Brenham GOP Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, the Senate’s chief child welfare policy writer, persuaded the Legislature to outlaw overnight stays in CPS offices.
Kolkhorst passed her bill, which Gov. Greg Abbott signed, as the average daily number of children with CWOP status soared toward almost 200 in the first half of 2021.
A number of foster children were put at risk then because the state housed them in CPS offices at a Harris County-owned office building called Chimney Rock in southwest Houston, recalls Myko Gedutis, an organizing coordinator for the Texas State Employees Union.
“Whether being picked up from unlicensed placements by pimps or being targeted when walking away from an office or hotel, it’s been happening,” Gedutis said.
“One of the reasons the Houston Chimney Rock office hasn’t been used as a CWOP location in years is because when children walked out, they were easy targets for traffickers at the park next door,” he said. “Traffickers targeting kids in CWOP isn’t a new problem.”
As of February, the state had leased single-family homes in Waxahachie, Bryan, Temple, Killeen and Belton, according to a list of leases the department signed for housing children without placements, according to information The Dallas Morning News obtained using the state’s open-records law.
In Dallas and other regions, the department signed memoranda of understanding with entities such as churches, other religious groups and private child placing agencies to use their facilities as places to bunk such children.
An updated list of the types of facilities currently used in various regions was not available on Thursday.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the department discussed how it’s trying to attract more foster care providers, enhance support for older foster youth, improve processes for identifying placements and hire additional staff for the Centralized Placement Unit, said Gonzales, the spokeswoman.
Murphy, the child advocate, said efforts to relieve the CWOP problem, such as creating four more intensive psychiatric step-down programs, are underway. Other solutions are being discussed but “will take time and substantial resources,” she said.
