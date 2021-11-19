Texas continues to inch toward a full economic recovery, adding 56,600 jobs in October for employment gains in 17 of the last 18 months.
The jobs boost also knocked 0.2 percentage points off the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, according to the Texas Workforce Commission. The jobless rate fell to 5.4% in October, compared with 7.3% in the same month a year ago.
The Dallas-Fort Worth metro area is faring better than the state as a whole, recording a 4.2% unemployment rate in October, according to TWC data. Metro data isn’t seasonally adjusted.
“Our labor market numbers continue to signal that Texas has jobs for those looking to take the next step in their career,” said TWC chairman Bryan Daniel in a statement.
Thirty-three states reported lower levels of unemployment than Texas in October, while three states tied with Texas at a 5.4% rate.
“The Texas economy is roaring back,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted after the jobs numbers were released Friday morning.
In total, unemployment rates were lower in October in 28 states and the District of Columbia and stable in 22 states, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Forty-five states and D.C. reported lower jobless rates than a year ago.
Elsewhere across Texas, the Austin-Round Rock area fared better reporting a 3.4% unemployment rate in October. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land checked in with a 5.4% jobless rate.