The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is urging Texans to reduce their electric use Thursday and Friday, particularly from 2 p.m. to 7 pm.
Temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees or more in many parts of the state, including all the major cities.
Tips to reduce electricity, and the kind of demand on the grid that can affect power prices include:
• Turning up the thermostat 2-3 degrees between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and set programmable home thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.
• Close blinds and drapes in late afternoon and use fans to feel cooler.
• Limit dishwasher, washer, dryer and other large appliance use to the morning hours or after 7 p.m.
• Use a microwave or slow cooker for food preparation between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
• Shut off pool pumps between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and schedule them to run in early morning or overnight hours.
More conservation tips can be found at ercot.com/about/conservation.