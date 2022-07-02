AUSTIN — Texas’ economy is so red hot, the state comptroller soon will increase his revenue projections for the current cycle by a “significant” amount.
Already, Republican politicians are talking up more property tax cuts, though paying for them long term is always tricky.
On Friday, Comptroller Glenn Hegar said that Texans are back at restaurants and live entertainment venues after the coronavirus pandemic eased, and that industrial sectors led by oil and gas are driving up sales tax receipts with steadily increasing purchases of materials.
“State sales tax collections surged in June, outpacing inflation, with strong growth in receipts from all major economic sectors,” Hegar said in a written statement.
A decrease in consumer purchases of furniture, sporting goods and hobbies has been offset by a surge in spending on services, he has stressed in his last two monthly announcements of revenue collections.
“Receipts from restaurants and the services sector were strong once again in June, as consumers continue to spend more on live events with entertainment options becoming available that were not available the last two years,” Hegar said.
But the real impetus for the rosy revenue picture is business spending, with the mining sector that includes oil and gas nearly doubling its sales tax collections from last year. Also, receipts from the manufacturing, wholesale trade and construction sectors rose sharply, he said.
When lawmakers convene in January, they may have as much as $30 billion of unspent state revenue, Hegar said recently.
That prompted Gov. Greg Abbott and GOP legislative leaders to talk optimistically about granting more school property tax cuts.
“We must use a substantial portion of this money to cut property taxes in Texas,” Abbott tweeted.
In October, state leaders socked away $3 billion of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act state fiscal recovery aid for future use to buy down school property taxes.
The federal COVID-19 assistance is a one-time windfall. Hegar’s announcement, though, means there will be additional state discretionary revenues for lawmakers to apply to an array of pressing needs.
Property tax relief will be competing with Republicans’ belief the state should spend more on border security, as they assail Biden for his immigration policies, and school safety, after the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde.
Both the border and school safety are priorities, according to a “budget instructions” letter sent to state agencies Thursday.
“It is imperative that state agencies remain fiscally and operationally efficient with state resources,” wrote Sarah Hicks, Abbott’s top budget and policy aide, and Jerry McGinty, director of the Legislative Budget Board, a 10-member group of key lawmakers.
“Budget requests should reflect conservative values and be mindful that we are experiencing a time of world and national economic uncertainty that could have an impact on our state.”
Perhaps because state GOP leaders are talking up tax cuts, the letter did not ask agency chiefs to submit possible ways to cut their spending, as has often been the case.
For several months, it’s been obvious sales tax receipts were running well above Hegar’s conservative guess last November.
The state collected $35.3 billion in sales tax during the current fiscal year’s first 10 months, a 20.6% increase from the same period the previous year.
Through June, with two months left in the state fiscal year, Texas has collected over $1 billion more than it collected in all of fiscal 2020 — and just $800 million short of the haul of last year in its entirety.
At last month’s clip — the state brought in $3.7 billion — sales tax collections reported for July easily could push the year-to-date total past Hegar’s November estimate for all of fiscal 2022 ($38.6 billion). And that would leave August’s haul as gravy.
For September through June, oil and gas severance tax collections increased over the same period in fiscal 2021 by 89.7% and 192.6%, respectively. However, 75% of any growth in energy production tax revenues is dedicated to the rainy day fund and the state highway fund.
Total tax collections were up 27.1% from the comparable, 10-month period in the previous year.
Hegar, the state’s Republican tax collector and revenue estimator, said that later this month, he’ll revise his “certification revenue estimate” from last fall.
After the Legislature passes a budget or additional spending bills, as it did several times last year, the comptroller must certify there will be enough revenue to pay for it.
Next January, Hegar will issue his estimate for the upcoming two-year budget cycle. It’ll govern how much lawmakers may spend when they write the 2024-25 budget.
“As a result of a sustained period of historically high revenues, later this month Hegar will provide an update to the Certification Revenue Estimate published in November 2021,” his office’s press release said. “That update will result in a significant increase in estimated revenue available for the 2022-23 biennium.”
In November, Hegar projected an ending balance for this cycle of $11.99 billion in state discretionary revenue and an August 2023 cushion of $12.62 billion in the “rainy day fund,” or savings account.
At the recent state GOP convention in Houston, Hegar told the conservative online news platform The Texan that the state’s general fund should wind up at the end of the year with a balance of between $15 billion and $16 billion. By Aug. 31, 2023, the rainy day fund should have $13.5 billion, he said. Adding those two figures generates the talk of a surplus of as much as $30 billion.
Former comptroller’s office analyst Eva DeLuna Castro of the group Every Texan, though, warned that appearances of untold state riches can deceive.
“Basically, there’s going to be a lot of money but a lot of it is going to be off limits,” said DeLuna Castro, whose group advocates for increased state spending on education and health care for low- and moderate-income Texans.
She noted that voters’ May decision to approve an increase in the mandatory homestead exemption on school property taxes, from $25,000 to $40,000, will burn through $439.1 million of state revenue next year. Also, during next year’s session, lawmakers will have to plug a $4.4 billion underfunding of Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program this cycle, she said.
Cost overruns from Abbott’s Operation Lone Star have totaled $975.8 million, she noted. The prison system’s managed health care for inmates has a shortfall, and the state could face additional costs for wildfires, hurricanes and other natural disasters. Even before the homestead exemptions and the border cost overruns, lawmakers had just $3.6 billion of “headroom” under a tax spending limit set in the Texas Constitution, DeLuna Castro noted.
Texas Public Policy Foundation chief economist Vance Ginn remains bullish on tax cuts.
“There is a historic opportunity to substantially reduce Texans’ property tax bills next session,” said Ginn, who served at the federal Office of Management and Budget under former President Donald Trump.
School maintenance and operations property tax rates can and should be reduced further than they were by the 2019 Legislature, Ginn said. Rainy day fund dollars and school districts’ reserves can be tapped to sustain the tax rate reductions, he said.
“Spending restraint and tax relief ought to be top priorities given the affordability crisis from inflation and elevated property taxes,” he said.