A hundred days after the law took effect, the Supreme Court issued a decision on Texas’ six-week abortion ban Friday that was far from clear-cut: Texas can’t shield its ban, known as Senate Bill 8, from federal court review by outsourcing enforcement to private citizens, but the law remains in effect, at least for now.
As reactions to the court’s ruling poured in, President Joe Biden said “while it is encouraging that the Court ruled that part of the providers’ lawsuit may continue, this ruling reinforces that there is so much more work to be done — in Texas, in Mississippi, and in many states around the country where women’s rights are currently under attack.”
“The ruling today is an attempt to undo — in terms of what’s happening in Texas in particular and around the country — 50 years of precedent,” Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday. “And as far as I’m concerned and as far as our administration is concerned, a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body is non-negotiable.”
Republican state officials lauded the court’s decision. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called the ruling “another win in the books!”
“HUGE WIN!! Biden’s case against Texas has been kicked out of court!! This morning’s SCOTUS ruling leaves SB8 in effect,” Paxton tweeted Friday. “I will continue to defend #Texas law and FIGHT FOR LIFE!!!”
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who helped spearhead SB 8 in the Legislature, tweeted, “Texas is a solidly #prolife state, and I will never stop fighting to protect innocent life from the radical abortionist left. A great victory for the unborn!”
State Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, who wrote SB 8 and even traveled to Washington for the oral arguments on Nov. 1, said that “by leaving in place the Texas Heartbeat Law today, the Supreme Court affirmed two fundamental conservative principles: the sanctity of life and the sovereignty of states.”
“This is a total victory for life, and it is long overdue,” Hughes tweeted.
“The Supreme Court essentially overruled Roe today. While some may think abortion providers won—they didn’t,” said Texas House Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park. “Today’s opinion is actually a total victory for the pro life movement. It’s a total vindication of the law’s enforcement mechanism and sets up a roadmap for other states to do the same.”
Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz said the court’s decision is a “victory for Texas and the pro-life movement.”
“Today, the Supreme Court largely left in place a Texas law that protects life and sends a message that every life is valuable,” Cruz said in a statement.
Texas Democrats, however, were quick to condemn both the court’s ruling and the Texas lawmakers behind SB 8.
“The fact is that Greg Abbott, Dan Patrick, and Texas Republicans are denying millions of Texas women their constitutionally guaranteed right to healthcare, while allowing strangers to file frivolous and harmful lawsuits against abortion providers,” said Texas House Rep. Michelle Beckley, D-Carrollton.
SB 8 opponents sound off
Abortion rights advocates criticized the justices’ decision to ultimately leave SB 8 in effect, and warned the move set a dangerous precedent not just for future infringements on abortion rights, but infringements on other constitutional rights as well, such as gun and voting rights.
“The implications of today’s decision will be profound,” said Marc Hearron, the Center for Reproductive Rights attorney who argued on behalf of the Texas clinics and providers in Jackson oral arguments. “Today’s decision means that any state can prohibit the exercise of any constitutional right within that state’s borders if it allows the prohibition to be enforced by private lawsuits.”
“By allowing SB 8 to remain in effect, the Supreme Court continues to fail millions of Texans,” said Sheila Katz, CEO of the National Council of Jewish Women. “These rulings open the floodgates to copycat laws attacking our constitutional rights including abortion access, freedom of speech, religious freedom and the right to marry whomever we choose.”
The American Medical Association weighed in on the decision, calling SB 8 “an egregious legislative overreach that imperils lives and interferes with the practice of medicine.”
“Each day that the Texas law remains in effect, it has a detrimental impact on both reproductive health and shared medical decision-making, the cornerstone of the patient-physician relationship,” said Dr. Gerald E. Harmon, president of AMA.
Amy Hagstrom Miller, president and CEO of Whole Woman’s Health and Whole Woman’s Health Alliance — the Texas abortion provider that served as the lead plaintiff in the SB 8 case the court ruled on, Whole Woman’s Health vs. Jackson — said “Texans deserve better than this.”
“No one should be forced to leave their home state and travel hundreds of miles because anti-abortion politicians have made it so they can’t get care in their own communities,” Hagstrom Miller said.
Since the law went into effect abortions in Texas have been cut by 50%, causing many to travel outside of the state to obtain legal abortions. But the vast majority of people seeking abortions can’t actually travel out-of-state, Hagstrom Miller said.
“They’re invisible right now,” she said. “The majority of our patients can’t even entertain that idea.”
“The Supreme Court’s failure to halt Texas’s six-week abortion ban jeopardizes the health and well-being of Texans, including those who are forced to travel across state lines to receive essential care,” said Royce Brooks, executive director of progressive Texas advocacy organization Annie’s List.
Julia Kaye, staff attorney with the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project, said that after today’s decision, it’s time for Congress to pass a federal law ensuring abortion rights nationwide.
“We urgently need the Senate to take up and pass the Women’s Health Protection Act,” Kaye said, referring to a bill in Congress that would cement Roe vs. Wade protections into federal law. The House passed the legislation in September, and Biden said Friday that he will continue to work with Congress to get the bill passed.
“We also need the Food and Drug Administration to eliminate its outdated and unnecessary restrictions on medication abortion to expand access to safe effective abortion care wherever possible,” Kaye said.
The Food and Drug Administration has undertaken a serious review of medication abortion accessibility, and a decision is expected on Dec. 16. In a status report, the FDA said it would complete its review of whether or not to completely waive the in-person dispensing requirements.
“Today the majority delivered a narrow win for Whole Women’s Health but, as Justice Sotomayor emphasized, reproductive autonomy and religious freedom cannot be protected on a state-by-state basis,” said Katy Joseph, director of policy and advocacy for Interfaith Alliance, a national interfaith organization.
Supporters of new law applaud ruling
Meanwhile, proponents of SB 8 celebrated the high court’s decision to keep the law in place as it is heard in lower courts.
“Texas Right to Life celebrates that the Texas Heartbeat Act will continue saving between 75-100 preborn children from abortion per day. The success of our efforts is embodied by each individual life that is rescued,” Kimberlyn Schwartz, director of media and communication for Texas Right to Life, said.
In a statement by Texas Alliance for Life, the organization notes that “neither the United States Supreme Court nor the state district court considered the constitutionality of a pre-viability abortion ban, only the procedural questions related to the citizen enforcement of SB 8.”
“Regardless of whether the courts allow that law to continue, we hope the Supreme Court will reverse the terrible Roe v. Wade precedent so states can completely protect unborn babies from the tragedy of abortion. That could happen by next June when the Court rules on the Dobbs case, whose oral arguments they heard last week,” executive director Joe Pojman said.
“We are grateful that this law will continue saving lives while the legal challenges against it wind their way through the lower courts,” said Kristen Day, executive director of the national anti-abortion organization Democrats for Life of America.
On Dec. 1, the justices heard arguments in Dobbs vs. Jackson, a Mississippi case that seeks to overturn Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 case from Dallas County in which the Supreme Court struck down a Texas law criminalizing abortion and recognized women’s right to terminate a pregnancy until the fetus is viable outside the womb. A decision in that case is still pending.
Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the national “pro-life” group Susan B. Anthony List, reacted to Friday’s ruling with hope that Dobbs will overturn Roe vs. Wade.
“We celebrate that the Texas Heartbeat Act will remain in effect, saving the lives of unborn children and protecting mothers while litigation continues in lower courts. Meanwhile, we anxiously await the Court’s decision in the Dobbs case in which the Court is directly considering the constitutionality of laws that protect unborn children and mothers prior to viability. Dobbs presents the biggest opportunity in generations to modernize our laws,” she said.
“[Dobbs] is the perfect opportunity for the Court to rectify their defining error and reverse Roe v. Wade, once and for all putting to rest the illogical, unjust, and immoral notion that the Constitution guarantees a right to maliciously kill our youngest citizens,” said Lila Rose, founder and president of Live Action.