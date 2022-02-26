AUSTIN — With no fanfare, five of Texas’ top Republican leaders late last month moved nearly a half-billion dollars from three law enforcement-related state agencies to pay for the mounting costs of keeping thousands of National Guard soldiers deployed at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Leaders of the three money-yielding agencies — which run prisons and the state police and regulate bars — signed letters affirming their departments and programs wouldn’t be “negatively affected” by the transfers of about $480 million.
In a letter on Gov. Greg Abbott’s stationery granting approval on Jan. 26, he and four top legislative Republicans sought to underscore the point made by agency chiefs that the money transfers — funneled through a disaster fund in Abbott’s office to the Texas Military Department — wouldn’t harm law enforcement efforts but actually would augment preservation of law and order, given a migrant surge.
“We understand these were appropriations that would have otherwise lapsed at the end of fiscal year 2021, and thus this transfer will not affect any agency or program function,” Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan and top budget writers Sen. Joan Huffman and Rep. Greg Bonnen wrote the three department heads.
Using the Texas Public Information Act, The Dallas Morning News has amassed letters and internal emails confirming what it reported in early January — that the $412 million that lawmakers approved for the National Guard’s part of Abbott’s “Operation Lone Star” wasn’t nearly enough and that the cost could well be as much as $2 billion a year.
On Friday, Col. Rita Holton of the military department acknowledged that the latest cash infusion for the National Guard’s mission supporting Department of Public Safety officers at the border would last until the end of spring, at best. While Holton stressed that mission objectives and scope could change, she confirmed that, if nothing changes, $2 billion a year would be the cost.
Though the state’s coffers currently are brimming with dollars, Abbott’s border push, which he says is needed to make up for shortcomings in President Joe Biden’s approach to immigration, has sprung some public-relations leaks.
Some of the soldiers involved have complained of poor conditions, while others say they fear nonstop deployments may cause widespread retirements from the Guard. Late last month, 51 Democratic state representatives asked two federal agencies to investigate Operation Lone Star, saying among other things that it’s usurping federal powers, hassling innocent border residents and creating for unauthorized immigrants “a series of due process transgressions which warrant immediate review.”
Last week, several civil rights groups also called for a federal review of Abbott’s program of arresting migrants on state trespassing charges. The Texas Civil Rights Project, ACLU of Texas, Texas Fair Defense Project and other groups said Kinney County officials, who may have played a key role in formulating the state’s strategy, are in partnership with a private vigilante group of anti-immigrant activists.
The behind-the-scenes money transfers in Austin, known to only a handful of people, also illustrated a trend in which ever-fewer lawmakers are consulted in the interim between sessions about budget tweaks, some of which are turning out to be big tweaks never voted on by the Legislature’s full membership. Last summer, GOP leaders also used a five-signature letter to shift funds to make sure legislative staff members got paid, after Abbott vetoed the Legislature’s money during an elections-bill fight with Democrats.