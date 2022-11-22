Gas prices

In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Tuesday reported the lowest available price as $2.69 a gallon, found at the Sam's Club off West University Drive. That price is 8 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week.

 AP file photo

Just in time for holiday road trips, the statewide average gas price has fallen below $3 a gallon for the first time in almost a year, with AAA on Tuesday reporting a 13-cent drop in the Texas average gas price, to $2.97 a gallon.

That price is now 4 cents less than during this time a year ago. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price fell 12 cents on the week, to $3.64 a gallon — 23 cents more per gallon than during the week of Thanksgiving 2021.

