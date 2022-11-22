In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Tuesday reported the lowest available price as $2.69 a gallon, found at the Sam's Club off West University Drive. That price is 8 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week.
Just in time for holiday road trips, the statewide average gas price has fallen below $3 a gallon for the first time in almost a year, with AAA on Tuesday reporting a 13-cent drop in the Texas average gas price, to $2.97 a gallon.
That price is now 4 cents less than during this time a year ago. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price fell 12 cents on the week, to $3.64 a gallon — 23 cents more per gallon than during the week of Thanksgiving 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.19 per gallon, while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.77 per gallon.
In the Dallas-Fort Worth region, drivers are seeing some of the most pronounced price drops, with the average price in Dallas dropping 17 cents, to $2.89 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington fell 16 cents, to $2.91 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Tuesday reported the lowest available price as $2.69 a gallon, found at the Sam's Club off West University Drive. That price is 8 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week.
The Lone Star State gas price average fell below $3 for the first time since mid-January, according to AAA Texas gas price data. Market analysts attribute falling pump prices to sinking oil prices, with West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) currently near/below $80 a barrel for the first time since the beginning of the year. This is, in relative terms, a welcomed sight for the 3.6 million Texas drivers predicted to hit the roads to celebrate Thanksgiving, AAA noted.
Drivers in Texas are still paying the lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $5.20 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.