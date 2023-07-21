AUSTIN — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wants to disqualify three Democratic state senators from serving as jurors in his upcoming impeachment trial, arguing public statements show they cannot be impartial.
Sen. Nathan Johnson of Dallas as well as San Antonio Sens. Roland Gutierrez and José Menéndez are the targeted senators. A motion for their removal cites comments to the media and social media posts that the attorney general’s legal team believes show an anti-Paxton bias.
“Senators Menendez, Gutierrez, and Johnson’s own public statements convincingly establish bias and prejudice against the Attorney General,” the motion states. “That cannot be cured.”
The Senate is set to hold Paxton’s impeachment trial on Sept. 5, the outcome of which could be the first to remove a statewide elected official from office in over a century.
“That’s silly,” said Johnson, a second-term Democrat from Dallas.
Whether those Democrats can act as jurors in that tribunal likely would be up to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is the presiding officer of the impeachment court.
The Texas Tribune first reported Paxton’s request on Friday. The Dallas Morning News obtained a copy of the motion from someone familiar with the matter.
The Texas House impeached Paxton, a third-term Republican, in late May. The 20 articles of impeachment accuse the attorney general of abusing his power to help a campaign donor. In return, he allegedly received help remodeling his home and a job for a woman with whom Paxton was allegedly having an affair.
Many of the articles are based on accusations first raised by several Paxton employees turned whistleblowers.
Paxton is suspended without pay. He denies any wrongdoing.
On Monday, Patrick issued a gag order prohibiting senators, House managers and Paxton’s team from making disparaging comments about any parties to impeachment before the upcoming trial. On Thursday, he reiterated an order that the parties exchange pertinent documents but keep them under wraps.
Removing Democrats, seen as more likely to vote for Paxton’s removal, would weigh the scale more in the attorney general’s favor. A vote of two-thirds of the Senate is required to convict in an impeachment trial.
That means 21 out of 31 senators are needed to remove Paxton from office. Rules for the trial approved by the Senate in June disqualified Sen. Angela Paxton from voting on any aspect of her husband’s impeachment trial as well as from participating in deliberations. Removing three Democrats in that same respect, as Paxton requests, would narrow that margin to 21 out of 27 senators eligible to vote.
Also Friday, Dr. Steven Hotze, a far-right activist from Houston, sued Patrick and the Senate to allow for Sen. Paxton to act as a juror and to remove Patrick’s gag order.
Hotze, who recently formed an anti-impeachment political action committee called the “Stand with Paxton PAC,” argues that the rule requiring Sen. Paxton’s recusal violates a provision in the Texas Constitution requiring senators to participate in an impeachment trial.
