Richardson
Crews work on the roof of the new Belt & Main apartments and retail building under construction along Main Street in Richardson on Tuesday.

 Elías Valverde II / The Dallas Morning News

Texas added 72,800 jobs in July as the labor market continued to expand and the state’s unemployment rate ticked down slightly to 4%, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.

While the monthly gains were the second highest this year, they were lower than the previous month. In June, Texas added nearly 92,000 positions after an upward revision.

