Texas added 30,100 non-farm jobs in March, less than half the job gains in February, as several major sectors pulled back on hiring.
The state’s unemployment rate fell to 4.4% in March, a decline of 0.3 percentage points, the Texas Workforce Commission said on Friday. The jobless rate fell across all major Texas metros, including Dallas.
Texas remains on pace for strong job growth in 2022. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas projected that statewide jobs would increase 3.3%, which would top 435,000 hires for the full year. That’s down slightly from Dallas Fed projections a month ago but higher than a typical year before the pandemic.
The March jobs report was a good one for Texas, said Pia Orrenius, senior economist at the Dallas Fed.
“It’s slower growth, but it’s a more sustainable rate,” she said. “We also saw a momentum shift from services to the goods sectors, and we needed that kind of rebalancing.”
Mining and logging, which includes the oil and gas industry, added 4,700 jobs — one of the biggest monthly gains ever for the segment. Manufacturing gained 5,600 workers, and construction added 4,400 positions.
“Texas has had a sluggish recovery in the goods sectors, so it’s encouraging to see energy, manufacturing and construction all with robust job growth,” Orrenius said.
Oil prices were rising last year and surged above $100 a barrel after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. Many have called for increases in U.S. oil and gas production to help offset sanctions against Russia.
The Texas oil patch has been ramping up for a while with mining and logging recording strong job gains for six consecutive months. That’s the best hiring spree in oil and gas since the second half of 2011, when the U.S. was digging out of the financial crisis and deep recession.
“There’s an old old saying that oil prices are either too low to invest or too high to believe; well, I think some people are beginning to believe,” said Bruce Bullock, director of the Maguire Energy Institute at Southern Methodist University.
Companies have been adding rigs at a moderate pace, he said, and supply chain problems appear to be improving. That gives frackers more confidence they can recoup their spending and reward investors, which has been a challenge for much of the past decade.
In addition to high oil prices, there’s a healthy market for natural gas because exports are growing.
“Europe desperately needs more gas, and we’re in a position to provide it,” Bullock said.
Last month, financial activities added 7,800 employees in Texas, and education and health services added 5,500. Leisure and hospitality, which has been slower to recover from the pandemic, had 3,200 hires.
Two of the strongest industries during the pandemic posted declines in employment in March, the workforce commission said. Professional and business services, one of the pillars of Dallas-Fort Worth’s economy, lost 3,000 employees statewide — the first decline in over a year.
In February, the month before, professional and business services added 9,100 jobs, according to data from the workforce commission.
Trade, transportation and utilities, the state’s largest job sector, lost 300 employees in March. It had over 14,000 hires in the previous month.
Texas’ labor force continued to grow in March, adding almost 41,000 people after adding over 40,000 in February and 50,000 in January. With employers complaining about the difficulty of finding candidates, a growing labor force is a distinct advantage for the state.
Couple that with a solid drop in Texas’ unemployment rate — from 4.7% to 4.4%, seasonally adjusted — and it indicates a very healthy labor market, Orrenius said.
“That means people came into the labor force and got jobs,” she said. “They got absorbed very quickly into the workforce. That’s all good news.”
Texas still has a high number of unemployed: almost 635,000 in March. That’s 152,000 more than in February 2020, just before the pandemic hit.
Inflation has been running hot, surging at the fastest rate in 40 years. Wages have increased significantly, which helps draw more people into the workforce. But unemployment rates remain low.
Among Texas metros, Amarillo and Austin had the lowest rates in March: 2.7%, not seasonally adjusted. Dallas-Plano-Irving’s unemployment rate was 3.3% and Fort Worth-Arlington’s was 3.4%, not seasonally adjusted.
In McAllen, the comparable unemployment rate was 7% and in Beaumont, it was 6.6%, the workforce commission said.