Denton retailers reported strong sales over the tax-free weekend in 2019.

 DRC file photo

Cutting sales taxes hasn’t grabbed the attention of Texas legislators looking at a record state surplus. But there are a couple of small consolation prizes in the works for consumers.

A bill that would give Texans a fourth sales tax holiday weekend — just as they’re thinking of buying holiday gifts — made it out of the Texas Senate finance committee. That committee on Wednesday received another sales tax relief bill, House Bill 300, which proposes to eliminate sales taxes on purchases of diapers and period products.

