In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.85, found at the Chevron station off Interstate 35E and Loop 288. That price is unchanged from the lowest-reported price last week.
Drivers in Texas continue to pay the least at the gas pump, despite AAA on Thursday reporting a penny increase in the statewide average gas price, to $2.92 a gallon.
That price is 84 cents more per gallon than at this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price remained unchanged this week at $3.30 a gallon — 95 cents more than during mid-January 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.07 per gallon, while drivers in Corpus Christi and Victoria are paying the least at $2.82 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers across the Dallas-Fort Worth region paid slightly more for fill-ups, with the average gas price in both Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington jumping 2 cents on the week, to $2.98 a gallon.
According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration for the week ending Jan. 7, the U.S. gasoline demand number decreased week to week by around 3% and remains elevated from this time last year. Weekly regional fuel supply numbers increased slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered steady from the week prior. While demand is down following the busy holiday travel period and supply is up, the crude oil market has been optimistic that gasoline and fuel demand will be strong moving into the first part of 2022, AAA reported. This positive outlook has been leading to higher crude oil prices, which will likely result in higher pump prices down the road.
Drivers in Texas are paying the lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile drivers in California are paying the most at $4.65 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.