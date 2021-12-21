In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Tuesday reported the lowest available price as $2.79 a gallon, found at the Short Stop station off Fort Worth Drive. That price is a penny more than the lowest-reported price last week.
Texas continues to have the lowest average gas price in the nation — $2.89 a gallon, AAA reported on Tuesday, after a penny drop this week — just as holiday travelers hit the road.
That price is 95 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. The U.S. average gas price dropped 2 cents on the week, to $3.30 a gallon — $1.08 more than during the third week of December in 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $3.07 per gallon, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.68 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw some of the steepest price spikes in the state, with the average gas price in Dallas jumping 6 cents to $2.96 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington rose 7 cents on the week, to $2.97 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Tuesday reported the lowest available price as $2.79 a gallon, found at the Short Stop station off Fort Worth Drive. That price is a penny more than the lowest-reported price last week.
Gasoline demand surged last week, buoyed by increased pre-holiday consumer confidence, AAA noted. But concerns of the COVID-19 omicron variant’s economic impact has created some volatility in the crude oil market. As a result, pump prices are falling again week-to-week as crude oil prices wobble.
AAA Texas forecasts a near pre-pandemic recovery for the year-end holiday travel season, and most Texans (more than 94%) are anticipated to take a road trip.
Drivers in Texas are paying the lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com, with Oklahoma having the second-lowest average price of $2.90 a gallon. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $4.66 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.