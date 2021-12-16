In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available gas price as $2.78 a gallon, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 4 cents more than the lowest-reported price last week.
With Christmas road trips right around the corner, Texans will be paying the lowest gas prices in the nation, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 2-cent drop this week in the average gas price, to $2.91 a gallon.
That price is still $1.01 more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price also dropped 2 cents on the week, to $3.32 a gallon — $1.13 more than in mid-December 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland and Odessa are paying the most on average at $3.08 per gallon, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.71 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw largely stable gas prices this week, with the average price in Dallas remaining unchanged at $2.95 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington rose a penny, to $2.96 a gallon.
According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration for the week ending Dec. 10, the U.S. gasoline demand number increased week to week by around 6% and remains elevated from this time last year. Weekly regional fuel supply numbers fell slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered up from the week prior. Concerns of a possible COVID-19 global economic slowdown have kept crude oil prices from moving past around $70 per barrel recently, AAA noted, but that trend has now changed as markets appear less concerned than in weeks prior.
Demand for gasoline should be higher than last year as AAA Texas forecasts a near pre-pandemic recovery for the year-end holiday travel season, which begins next week.
Drivers in Texas are paying the lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, California drivers are paying the highest gas prices at an average of $4.67 a gallon for regular unleaded.