Damage from a mid-air collision between two planes sits within the fence line of the Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday.

 Liesbeth Powers/DMN

Two vintage warplanes collided in midair Saturday afternoon during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show at Dallas Executive Airport.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra crashed about 1:20 p.m. Dozens of Dallas Fire-Rescue vehicles responded to the airport in the 5300 block of Challenger Drive, near U.S. Highway 67 in Red Bird.

