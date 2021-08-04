In his first town hall meeting in over a year, District 26 Congressman Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, fielded questions Tuesday night at Denton High School from constituents who largely jeered COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates and who shouted support for attendees who demanded he publicly confirm or deny whether the 2020 election was stolen.
Throughout the meeting, attendees shouted catchphrases and buzzwords popularized by the QAnon conspiracy theory. Attendees who confronted Burgess about his position on the so-called “Big Lie” that President Donald Trump was the true victor in the 2020 race were drowned out by the crowd.
Vaccines and masks were priorities for many in attendance. Some wore T-shirts advertising themselves as “vaccine and mask free.”
“As far as the vaccines, I won’t get the vaccine,” said one woman who did not identify herself. “I don’t trust it … it’s not proven. We don’t know what’s going to happen with it. There’s so many — and I don’t care who came up with it. Fauci, Trump, whoever. I don’t trust it. It’s not FDA approved. I would like to know what Republicans are going to do to fight back against Democrats trying to mandate — force — us to take the vaccine. My body, my choice.”
Burgess told constituents he was fully vaccinated against COVID-19. But he said he disagreed with mandates.
“Full disclosure, I have taken the vaccines. Both of them,” said Burgess, who is a obstetrician and gynecologist. “But I have been outspoken about being against mandates. If you want people to get vaccinated, the worst thing you can do is tell them that they have to do it because we said. Prove it. Rather, you gotta show, not tell … Again, you can look at whatever data you choose to look at. Deaths have plummeted since the vaccine came on board. It’s pretty powerful information.”
His remarks were greeted with a smattering of applause and shouts of “liar!” and “fake doctor!”
Another attendee asked Burgess his position on the legality of employers mandating vaccines to workers, effectively requiring them to choose between their jobs and getting the shots.
“That’s something we’re fixing to find out, aren’t we?” Burgess said. “It’s not a vote. It’s an at-will employer that has the right to discharge someone.”
The attendee then asked Burgess if workers could file a class-action lawsuit to repeal private companies’ ability to require vaccines. Burgess said workers could band together and file such a suit.
“Look, it’s a private business,” he said. “It does have the right. I mean, I ran a business. I had a medical practice. I didn’t want someone to tell me what I could and could not do. I try to live by the Golden Rule, try to live my life in a correct way. But I can’t — look, this virus has caused an enormous amount of difficulty across the board.”
The attendee, who did not identify herself, said, “I think the numbers have been, uh, cooked a whole lot.”
“I don’t disagree with that,” Burgess said. “You may see, when businesses require employees get this vaccine, you may see people say, ‘Well, I’m going to take my business elsewhere.’ We’ve not seen the end of this, but at the same time, for the employee to be discharged by employer, that is, under current law, that is permissible.”
One uniformed Denton Police Department officer quickly soothed a tense exchange between two men at the back of the auditorium, and another pair of attendees exchanged angry words several times, with a woman eventually rising from her seat to confront a man who had, earlier, shushed her through a mask.
Tensions were high throughout the town hall, with one attendee shouting “boo!” and “you are the enemy!” at a pair of women who protested outside the Denton High School auditorium with signs condemning the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the Republican Party’s recent legislation on voting rights. The same attendee later told Burgess the government should close the southern border and remove the plaque of Emma Lazurus’ “The New Colossus” from the Statue of Liberty because he doesn’t believe the U.S. is a nation of immigrants, and that immigration is a danger to the country.
Burgess also heard a myriad of other concerns and questions, ranging from including help for homeless veterans in the current infrastructure bill, proposed bills requiring every elected official to read all of any legislation before voting on it, and representing conservatives against social justice, “wokeism,” Antifa and Black Lives Matter interests. Burgess allowed attendees to ask questions for an additional 30 minutes past the planned one-hour meeting.
Burgess will hold another town hall meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. this Thursday at Timber Creek High School Cafetorium, 12340 Timberland Blvd., in Fort Worth.