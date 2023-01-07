Parents cheered as they watched their children’s routines on the mat, vault, bars and beam Saturday at the National Judges Cup. More than 900 gymnasts are competing this weekend in the event at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center.

The National Judges Cup is the longest-running traveling annual invitational in the country and is the annual fundraising invitational benefiting the National Association of Women’s Gymnastics Judges.

