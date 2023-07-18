North Texans are urged to limit outdoor activities this week as oppressive heat is forecast to linger in the area.

Tuesday was expected to be the hottest day this week, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. About 3 p.m., a temperature of 108 was recorded at DFW International Airport, according to the weather service. That’s still a couple of degrees off the record high for the day of 110, set in 1980.

