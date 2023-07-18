North Texans are urged to limit outdoor activities this week as oppressive heat is forecast to linger in the area.
Tuesday was expected to be the hottest day this week, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. About 3 p.m., a temperature of 108 was recorded at DFW International Airport, according to the weather service. That’s still a couple of degrees off the record high for the day of 110, set in 1980.
Maximum heat indices — or how hot the air feels — Tuesday were expected to reach 111 degrees in Dallas and Fort Worth, according to the weather service. The heat is also driving up demand for power in the state to record-breaking levels.
The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning Monday for western North Texas, including Denton, Dallas and Tarrant counties. The warning is set to expire at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Parts of North Texas east of Interstate 35 are under a less-severe heat advisory.
“The Excessive Heat Warning is technically a step above a Heat Advisory, but both require heat safety practices,” NWS Fort Worth tweeted.
Allison Prater, a meteorologist for the weather service, said highs Wednesday are expected to be a few degrees lower than Tuesday. Closer to Saturday, the area could “have some really low chances for rain,” she added.
“It’s quite a handful of days out so there will be a lot of changes and variability,” Prater said.
In a written statement Monday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s main grid operator, said it “expects the grid to operate under normal conditions.”
Texas’ grid set a new all-time demand record Monday afternoon, and again Tuesday, according to Grid Status, which tracks energy demand on U.S. electric grids. Demand on the ERCOT grid Tuesday reached 82,698 megawatts, after reaching 82,067 megawatts the previous day.
Grid projections from ERCOT showed daily peak electric demand estimates for the week to be above 84,000 megawatts through Thursday.
