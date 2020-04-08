Lorraine Maradiaga, 18, was booked into Denton County Jail Tuesday on allegations of a terroristic threat after she threatened to intentionally spread COVID-19, according to Carrollton police.
Maradiaga's bond was set to $20,000 with conditions. She'll have to quarantine for 21 days as part of her condition following her release. She posted bond Tuesday.
Carrollton police said in a social media post Sunday that they were looking for Maradiaga, who made posts on social media claiming she tested positive for the virus and would spread it to others.
According to police, she told them she tested negative.