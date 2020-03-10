Teasley Lane from Hickory Creek Road to Montecito Drive was closed for around seven hours Tuesday while the Denton Fire Department monitored the area after a gas line was hit earlier that morning.
The gas line was still leaking by the time the evening commute rolled around 5 p.m. Tuesday, but the road was reopened around 5:44 p.m.
Kroger at 5021 Teasley Lane and 133 houses were affected. Denton Fire Department spokesman David Boots said Atmos Energy would be working through the night to restore the gas line and restart pilot lights as needed.
Boots said the gas line was struck in a construction area around 10:45 a.m near Teasley and Lighthouse Drive. A few houses in the immediate vicinity were evacuated.
The construction is for the widening of Teasley Lane, Boots said. Atmos Energy was on scene shutting down the line and would continue make repairs throughout the night, according to the fire department. They also were expected to individually turn back on the gas meters at affected houses.