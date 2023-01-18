AUSTIN — School property tax cuts, border security and pay raises for state employees are among the ways House leaders would spend part of the state’s nearly $33 billion revenue surplus, according to a starting point two year budget they introduced Wednesday.
The Senate’s “base” or initial budget was expected to be filed later Wednesday.
In the upcoming cycle, the House would apply an additional $3.1 billion toward buying down school districts’ main property tax levy, the one for “maintenance and operations.”
Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security push, “Operation Lone Star,” would receive $4.6 billion to keep National Guard troops and state police at the Texas-Mexico border in 2024-2025.
And House Bill 1 also would confer a 5% pay raise, with a minimum bump of $3,000 per employee, on state workers.
A supplemental spending bill, to plug holes in the budget lawmakers passed in 2021, would start the pay raises this June – at 5% or $250 a month, whichever is greater.
Under the supplemental bill, $2.3 billion would go to construction or expansion of state mental hospitals, $1 billion to a onetime “legacy payment” for retired state workers and $600 million to the Texas Education Agency for continued school safety improvements after last May’s gun massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.
The supplemental bill, which would reduce pressure lawmakers might hit a constitutional spending cap by spending $6.4 billion of the surplus in the current cycle, also would plow $400 million into flood mitigation, $100 million into state park land acquisition and about $1 billion into maintenance of existing state buildings and historical sites.
Texas is looking at a record-breaking, $32.7 billion ending balance of state discretionary money in the current cycle, plus strong revenue growth in the next two years, Comptroller Glenn Hegar said last week. Budget watchers say that together with the $27.1 billion of energy-tax money Hegar expects to build up in the state’s rainy day fund and $4 billion of unspent federal COVID-19 aid, lawmakers actually have as much as $72 billion to play with.
Under the Texas Constitution, the only bill they’re required to pass in this just-started, 140-day session is the two-year budget.
But spending caps and the GOP majority’s penchant for tightfisted budgeting make it unlikely that Republican leaders will spend nearly as much as they could.
A key Democratic budget writer, Rep. Armando Walle of Houston, noted in a written statement Wednesday that the surplus and the projected fountain of available dollars came from Texans’ wallets.
“This money came from the people of Texas, and should be invested back into our communities in meaningful ways that bring about lasting change,” he said. “This session, I will fight for these dollars to go to creating good jobs, improving our education system — not least by increasing teacher pay — and to expanding access to life-saving health care.
While Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick have spoken of the historic chance lawmakers have to make prudent “investments,” their main focus has been reducing property taxes – with Abbott more exuberant in his promises, while Patrick – whose bona fides as a property tax critic are unassailable – has been more restrained.
On Tuesday, Patrick said in his inaugural address that the Senate’s base budget would include money to increase the homestead exemption on school property tax to $70,000, from the existing $40,000.
On Wednesday, Patrick said in a news release the higher homestead exemption would cost $3 billion over the next two years.
It appears the House’s base budget is silent on the question of increased homestead exemptions – and that it doesn’t propose spending any rainy-day dollars.
HB 1 proposes a two-year, $288.7 billion budget, including federal and other funds. It would spend $136.4 billion of general-purpose revenue, or only a few billion dollars more than Jerry McGinty, director of the Legislative Budget Board, recently testified would be needed for a continuation budget. Last session’s two-year budget spent $116.3 billion of general revenue.
In education, the House budget left the current “basic allotment” – the amount of state and local funds per student guaranteed to a school district – at $6,160 a year. But the chamber’s base budget included a provision that raised the possibility of an increase in the allotment and other school finance formulas. While doing so would allow for a teacher pay raise, the House budget doesn’t specify a dollar amount for the increased spending on public schools.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.