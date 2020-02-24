Garrett Wilhelm, 25, was taken into custody Monday morning after District Judge Margaret Barnes accepted a plea bargain that would ultimately defer judgment of a felony manslaughter charge.
Wilhelm stood accused after the Christmas Eve 2014 wreck that killed 5-year-old Moriah Modisette and seriously injured her father, mother and older sister. The video chatting app Facetime was running on his iPhone at the time of the crash, according to court documents.
Wilhelm will serve 110 days in the Denton County Jail, five years' probation and pay $60,000 in restitution.
If he fulfills the terms of his sentence, he will receive deferred adjudication, which means the case will remain on his record but he will not be convicted.
