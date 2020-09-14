Denton police arrested a Tarrant County sheriff's deputy Monday in Fort Worth who allegedly killed his girlfriend on a warrant for murder and tampering with evidence, according to a news release.
The release says Jay Allen Rotter, 36, called 911 around 11:34 p.m. on Aug. 26 and said his girlfriend shot herself at a residence in the 2400 block of Robinwood Lane in Denton.
Police found Rotter and the deceased woman, in the home and determined they were the only two occupants. When asked, Denton police confirmed the victim was 46-year-old Leslie Lynn Hartman. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner shows the autopsy is still pending.
The release says detectives analyzed physical evidence and executed search warrants before presenting a probable cause affidavit to a judge to arrest Rotter. Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said they hadn't received 911 calls to the home prior to Aug. 26 for any incident.
The release says police confirmed he's a deputy with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office. Denton police jail records show he's being held in lieu of a $1.15 million bond.