AustinStock_AL004.JPG
Buy Now

The Texas Capitol.

 The Dallas Morning News file photo

Leslie Peeler, a Bartonville Democrat, has announced she's running for Texas House District 63, challenging incumbent Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound. 

Peeler, an executive with IBM's Cognitive Processing Transformation Group, works to improve efficiencies for financial clients at IBM. 

Leslie Peeler.JPG

Leslie Peeler

She was a Republican until 2014, when she switched her party affiliation because of a "lack of fiscal responsibility and dedication to solving important social issues," according to a news release from the Denton County Democratic Party. 

Peeler's identified education, the environment and equality as the top priorities of her campaign. 

JENNA DUNCAN can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @jennafduncan.

Tags

Recommended for you