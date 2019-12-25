Burt Woods starts his day breathing in the rotting musk of the Denton landfill while listening to the first boom of his bird cannon, which keeps away unwanted visitors.
As he starts his truck’s engine, Woods gets ready to tour his second home. What appears as a junkyard full of trash is a major part of why recycling is possible in Denton.
“I don’t like the ‘D’ word. The ‘D’ word is not allowed here because this is not a dump; it’s a landfill,” said Woods, a field services supervisor with the city of Denton. “A dump is just an area full of trash. Although there is open trash here, a landfill is more productive and helpful to the city. We are a landfill.”
In other words, crews can divert some of this week's holiday trash — with live trees getting composted and the paper and boxes getting recycled.
Woods' job is to monitor daily operations of the landfill on the ground floor. He ensures all employees remain safe while operating machinery and staying on task. He also makes sure residents place their items in the correct trash or recycle bins, gives tours to curious residents and more.
City crews manage the composting program and the city contracts with a private company to help with the recycling of some materials. Empty egg nog cartons, for example, are recyclable. But those strings of Christmas lights are not.
Woods said he takes his job seriously, and he is proud of the difference he is making for Denton.
The city's Solid Waste and Recycling Department oversees the landfill that’s been around for more than 60 years. The location off Mayhill Road, just east of Interstate 35E, receives all the city’s refuse.
Solid waste — trash, recyclables, brush, construction debris and more — that comes to the landfill totals about 1,500 tons a day, said Brian Boerner, Denton’s director of solid waste. Some items that arrive at the landfill include laundry machines, brick and even tires.
Not everything that comes to the landfill can be diverted. The facility is not set up for recycling textiles and other metals, such as coat hangers and aluminum foil, Boerner said.
In addition, in order for items to be recycled, they must be empty, clean and dry, he said.
University of North Texas student Emma White said she is looking forward to taking advantage of the opportunity to drop off recyclables at the landfill.
She said it is difficult to recycle while at school because she lives in an apartment with no recycling bins.
“It’s a time thing,” she said. “I am almost never at my apartment, so if I recycle, it’s on campus.”
It might take awhile to get used to the strong odors of rotting trash when first arriving at the landfill. But if recycling helps the environment, White is all for it, she added.
Woods maneuvers his truck past the hill that holds the piles of cardboard, glass and plastic. For him, it’s just another day at the office.