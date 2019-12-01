The college football season has come and gone for the University of North Texas, which stumbled against the University of Alabama at Birmingham 26-21 during their season finale Saturday afternoon at Apogee Stadium.
The Mean Green, who entered this season with high hopes and expectations of playing in their fourth consecutive bowl game, ended a long and arduous season Saturday with an overall record of 4-8.
While this season had fallen short of expectations for many fans of the Mean Green, Saturday’s finale had given opportunity to the Section 208 Tailgate Crew to gather in support of UNT one last time.
Denton resident David Barnes, 53, says that he began tailgating home football games at UNT back when he was a student nearly two and a half decades ago. Back then, he was typically the only person in his group that would tailgate when the Mean Green had played at Fouts Field, he said, and that not even his kids or wife had wanted to go.
But, over the years, as friends from college have reunited and new ones were made along the way, Barnes said that his once lonesome tailgating-affair has grown to about 30 to 40 people since then. Barnes, an occupational therapist, says that despite his disappointment to the performance this season that it had still been a great time.
“We have a great time coming,” he said. “We all get together and have a good time and play ladder ball and cornhole, and we all bring food, too … it’s just a good time to get together and socialize.”
Barnes, whose tailgate consisted of a potluck-style meal where people brought what they could, included a medley of pulled pork sandwiches, piping hot queso and mac n’ cheese. In addition, the Section 208 tailgater crew prepared a batch of Mean Green Punch, which included blue curacao, sprite, vodka and orange juice.
He said that Saturday’s tailgate against UAB had been the biggest turnout since he started tailgating with his friends at Apogee Stadium six years ago. Since then, his tailgate has grown in numbers, in part, due to inviting other Mean Green fans from inside of their section area at Apogee Stadium out to tailgate with them, he said.
“A couple of people here sit in the same section that we do in the stadium,” he said about Section 208. “And, we asked them, ‘Why don’t you come tailgate with us?’ So, now they started coming with us and we made it into a friendship and they bring their friends.”
Denton resident Mike Behning, 58, who graduated from UNT before attending Texas Woman’s University in the 1990s, said his most memorable tailgate experience is hard to choose from. But, what it boils down to, he says, is being afforded the time to socialize with friends and taking pride that their section cheers the loudest.
“I can’t say that there’s been one memorable experience,” Behning said. “But the entire experience of coming out for the tailgate, whether it’s hot, whether it’s cold weather or its windy … . We’re out here all the time because we’re supporting the university and we like the camaraderie, that’s the thing that’s most memorable to us.”
Behning, who also attends UNT basketball games, said the university has invested a large sum of money and resources into the community and that he finds value in supporting the program’s trajectory.
“Why not be at the ground level?” he said, standing in front of the newly built indoor practice facility. “When people are fighting for tailgate spots out here, we’re going to be grandfathered in.”
Barnes, who was the first to purchase Section 208 tickets, followed by Behning and then the rest of their group, said that everyone typically has fun after tailgating ends and they enter the stadium. During the game, he said it’s not uncommon for their section to be seen trading high-fives after a Mean Green first down. While he is not familiar with every person in their section, he says everyone has tended to be welcoming.
However, a personal factor that continues to bring him out to tailgating, Barnes said, is the opportunity he has to spend time with family, including one of the biggest fans of the Mean Green, his 3-year-old grandson. He says that his grandson will sing the UNT fight song and is even aware what is happening on offense and defense.
“Being able to spend time with my grandson, my family and friends is wonderful,” Barnes said.