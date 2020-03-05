The coronavirus has had an impact on South By Southwest Conference & Festivals.
Late on Wednesday, March 4, Apple pulled out of the sprawling, two-week film, music and technology festival over fears of the virus and the hundreds of thousands who attend the Austin event.
In Denton Time, the entertainment section of the Denton Record-Chronicle on Thursday, film critic Preston Barta wrote about two Apple-backed films that are no longer screening at the festival, Spike Jonze's Beastie Boys Story and Boys State.
Organizers of SXSW grappled with fears about crowd density and the spreading coronavirus, and even discussed canceling it. But Austin public health officials said there is no indication that canceling the fest would protect Austin residents from the virus.