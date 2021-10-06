featured 4 hurt after student opens fire during fight at Timberview HS in Arlington KXAS-TV (NBC5) Oct 6, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Screenshot. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save At least four people were hurt Wednesday morning during a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, police say.Arlington police said there was a fight between students on the second floor of the school when one of the students pulled out a gun.That student has been identified as 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins who has been taken into police custody after a manhunt across North Texas.Arlington police also announced that a 45 caliber handgun was recovered in the streets of Grand Prairie. Investigators are now working to run ballistics on the gun.Simpkins has been charged with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault with a gun.A total of four people were hurt, including two students and two adults.A teen female suffered small abrasion. She is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon in good conditionA 15-year-old male who is in critical condition and has been in surgeryA 25-year-old male in good conditionAn Adult female, pregnant, treated and released at the scene A letter sent to parents stated that during the lockdown, students and staff were locked in their classrooms and offices and that no visitors were being permitted.Agents with the FBI's Dallas office also responded to the scene to see how they might be able to assist with the response.Timberview High School is a part of the Mansfield Independent School District.The district asked parents to go to the Center for Performing Arts at 1110 West Debbie Lane. Mansfield ISD will bus students from the high school to this location.The Texas Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays on Texas Highway 360 near Debbie Lane. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Student Police Weaponry School Military Timothy George Simpkins Timberview High School Parents Arlington Gun Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine September - October 2021 Denton County Business Legends UNT scores an A-plus for its trees Fall Festival Previews and Denton County is 175 years old To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! Promotions and Offers Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Wake Up with the DR-C Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News 4 hurt after student opens fire during fight at Timberview HS in Arlington Guyer wide receiver Jace Wilson commits to UTSA Ryan looking for more big plays with The Colony on deck OLLI at the University of North Texas podcast UNT AD Wren Baker guiding program through key time as he prepares for visit to old Missouri stomping grounds UNT AD Wren Baker guiding program through key time as he prepares for visit to old Missouri stomping grounds Denton rides strong defensive attack to down Lake Dallas Video: Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson at DRC editorial board