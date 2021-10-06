An 18-year-old suspect was in custody after a shooting Wednesday morning at Timberview High School in Arlington that left four people injured — one of them critically — as hundreds of anxious families waited hours to be reunited with their children.
Timothy George Simpkins, who turned himself in to authorities about four hours after the shooting, faces three counts of aggravated assault.
Police said the shooting appeared to have stemmed from a fight at the Mansfield ISD school, and video circulating on social media showed two males fighting in a classroom, though police could not say with complete confidence the footage was recorded Wednesday.
A 15-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was recovering in an intensive-care unit after surgery, officials said.
A 25-year-old man was hospitalized in good condition, and a teenage girl who had what police said was a small abrasion was expected to be released later Wednesday. An adult who suffered minor injuries declined treatment at the school, police said.
Officials did not release the identities of any of the victims.
Thursday’s classes were canceled at Timberview and the Early College High School. After-school activities and athletic events were canceled for Wednesday and Thursday. Timberview football coach James Brown said the team is still planning to play Friday’s varsity game at Waco University.
The shooting
Arlington police said they received several calls about 9:15 a.m. about a shooting on the second floor of the school, at 7700 S. Watson Road, and later in the morning they publicly identified Simpkins as a suspect.
“This is not a random act of violence,” Assistant Chief Kevin Kolbye said during a morning news conference. “This is not somebody attacking our schools. … We believe this was a student who got into a fight.”
Simpkins’ attorney, whom police did not identify, later contacted authorities, and he turned himself in about 1:15 p.m.
Simpkins faces three charges of aggravated assault. He was booked into the Arlington jail just before 2 p.m., and his bail was set at $75,000.
Police said they did not know where Simpkins went after the shooting was reported.
“This is going to be a long-term, continuing investigation and processing of the crime scene,” Kolbye said.
He said Arlington police were leading the investigation.
Authorities could be seen outside a home in the 600 block of Harris Ridge Drive, about a mile from the school, for several hours after the shooting. About 2:30 p.m., a SWAT team executed a search warrant at the home; they left two hours later.
A woman who identified herself as Simpkins’ mother said her son was bullied and declined to comment further outside the home as law enforcement searched inside. Neighbors said the suspect lived at the house with his grandmother.
Kolbye said he wasn’t sure how the shooter got the gun into the building or whether there were metal detectors. He said that Grand Prairie police recovered a .45-caliber handgun on England Parkway and that federal authorities would run ballistic analysis on it to determine whether it was used in the shooting.
Wednesday was “old person” spirit day at the high school, and sophomore Chasity Turner was still in her nightgown costume hours later when she finally got to go home.
Chasity, who was in the classroom next to the shooting, heard three shots and immediately called her mother to tell her, “I love you.”
“I thought we were next — I thought my classroom was next. … I just thought I was never going to see my family again,” she said, holding back tears.
Sophomore Kristian Hawthorne was in his world history class when the alarm sounded. He said he thought it was a drill, but then his teacher instructed him to grab a crowbar and a bat to arm the classroom.
Kristian sat in the dark, without internet, for hours, comforting friends until police loaded students onto buses.
Authorities denounced false allegations that circulated on social media after the shooting, saying that online threats from people across North Texas diverted them from substantiated leads and that the people who spread them could face charges.
“We are not going to tie up resources for those; we’re going to prosecute those,” Mansfield police Chief Tracy Aaron said.
Late Wednesday afternoon, Grand Prairie police said a student who was suspected of making a video that contained a threat to South Grand Prairie High School had been taken into custody. That student’s name and age were not released.
Outside Simpkins’ home on Harris Ridge Drive, Carol Harrison Lafayette, who said she’s a family member, said that Simpkins had been robbed multiple times.
“He was scared; he was afraid,” she said, adding that the incidents were recorded. “It wasn’t just one person that would attack him and bully him, taking his money.”
Lafayette said the 18-year-old took the gun to try to protect himself and that she hoped investigators would get to the bottom of what happened.
“Because he wore nice clothes and because he drove nice cars, because he had the things, he was like a target,” she said. “He was looking forward to graduating and doing something with his life.”
Lafayette said that there was no justification for hurting anyone but that “we have to take a look at the fact that bullying is real.”
“It takes us all,” she said. “And I do apologize. We ask as a family for forgiveness of any type of hurt. It was never intentioned for it to go on like that.”
Meanwhile, 16-year-old Antonio Wilson was visiting the Arlington hospital where his 15-year-old friend was recovering.
“I’m just here to show my support for ... [the victim], and I pray and hope that he makes it,” he said.
Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said the victims and their families were very much on his mind and in his heart.
“I’m a father of four and a grandfather of five,” he said. “I empathize with the fear and anxiety associated with the safety of our kids and today’s society.”
Ross said the shooting made him wonder how firearms are getting into the hands of children.
“Any time you see something like this in this country, it really breaks your heart,” he said.
Gov. Greg Abbott, speaking at a news conference in Mission, said he was concerned for the families.
“What we can say obviously is that we grieve for everyone who has been harmed or impacted by this in any way whatsoever, and we as a state, working with our local communities, will do everything possible to ensure that the shooter is effectively prosecuted,” he said.
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, in Washington, also spoke about the shooting, saying, “There have been far too many of these in far too many schools.”