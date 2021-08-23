A Denton man accused of fatally running over two people in Corinth in April was indicted Thursday by a Denton County grand jury on two counts of intoxication manslaughter.
William Robert Blair, 23, remains in the Denton County Jail. He was first arrested April 25 following the crash and released the following day, but he was rearrested on April 30 after a judge deemed his bail amount was too low.
Gary Clark, 22, of Corinth and Gary Bennett, 29, of Virginia were changing a flat tire on the shoulder of the highway on April 25. The driver of a black Ford hatchback struck them in the northbound lanes around 2:40 p.m. in the 6600 block of Interstate 35E near the Corinth Parkway exit.
Blair’s bail was initially set at $35,000 on one count of manslaughter with a vehicle and one count of intoxication assault with a vehicle causes serious bodily injury. Clark died the same day of the crash, and Bennett-Hayes died two days later.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office ruled their deaths as accidents.
Blair’s count of intoxication assault with a vehicle was enhanced to a second intoxication manslaughter charge following Bennett-Hayes' death. A Denton County judge increased his bail amount to $750,000.
The Denton Police Department confirmed in April they arrested Blair days after his release because he allegedly violated a condition of his bond by drinking alcohol. Sgt. Daryn Briggs with the Police Department said bar staffers in the Fry Street area recognized Blair and alerted police.
Briggs said in April that officers got video surveillance from one bar that showed Blair drinking. He allegedly took off after police told him he was under arrest, so he was also charged with evading arrest or detention. The list of true bills from Thursday does not show he was indicted on that charge.
Intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle is a second-degree felony in Texas.
