Antwon Pinkston and Michele Stacey both had gunshot residue on their hands from the night Denton police officer Urban Rodriguez was shot in October 2019.
Wednesday marked the second day of the trial that jurors heard testimony from witnesses. Most of Wednesday’s witnesses in the trial against Pinkston were experts who either treated Rodriguez when he was shot or did something with evidence collected at the scene. Pinkston is charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer.
The Carrollton Police Department stopped Pinkston and Stacey at a RaceTrac in the city after the shooting Oct. 29, 2019, transported them to a hospital for their gunshot wounds and bagged their hands.
“Emergency room staff placed them to preserve evidence,” said David Taylor, a crime scene investigator with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.
Taylor said he personally used a gunshot residue kit to collect possible gunshot residue from both Pinkston and Stacey’s hands at the hospital. The Texas Department of Public Safety tested those kits on Oct. 8, 2021. Testing was delayed because the gunshot residue (GSR) kits didn’t meet testing requirements when they were first sent to the Austin lab, and they were only tested after the lab got a court order to test them.
Christopher Chaney, a licensed forensic scientist for the DPS lab, said both Pinkston and Stacey’s kits tested positive for residue.
Pinkston’s right hand had at least 25 particles of residue. Chaney said to process kits faster, a computer will stop analyzing a stub once it has found 25 particles of what could be gunshot residue, and then it moves onto the next one.
“We look to confirm seven if possible,” he said.
Taylor and Chaney both confirmed someone can have gunshot residue on them if they were the shooter, were very close to the shooter or if they were shot. The DPS didn’t test the two kits when they were first submitted because both Pinkston and Stacey had been shot, which violates one of the DPS requirements.
Pinkston’s right hand never finished processing completely after the 25 were detected, but the kit for his left hand and both of Stacey’s hands were fully analyzed. Their hands had lead, antimony and barium, which are all three characteristics of gunshot residue.
While Taylor said degradation in kits is possible, Chaney said it isn’t. Chaney said he ran a kit from the ‘90s recently.
“It still found gunshot residue,” Chaney said. “Once it’s on the stub, it’s not going anywhere.”
During Taylor’s testimony, Pinkston’s attorney, Mick Meyer, questioned Taylor heavily on his referring to Pinkston as the defendant and asked what Taylor personally did to determine Pinkston, not Stacey, was the suspect. Meyer said inherent bias can be very dangerous.
“Given the position of her injury, she couldn’t have been the one firing,” Taylor said.
Stacey had a gunshot wound to her upper left arm, toward the side and back. Pinkston was injured by a gunshot to his right pinky and right forearm.
Jurors will resume hearing testimony Thursday around 8:30 a.m. Judge Lee Ann Breading said the trial is expected to go into next week, at least.