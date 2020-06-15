An application for surplus military equipment, notice of elections and updates from public health are expected to dominate the discussions during Tuesday's regular meeting of the Denton County Commissioners Court at 9 a.m.
As commissioners will meet at the Denton County Courthouse on the Square, access will be restricted to commissioners, county staff and members of the media, said Dawn Cobb, spokesperson for Denton County. There has been no indication of when members of the public will be able to attend in-person meetings of the Commissioners Court.
For several years, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office has participated in the Law Enforcement Support Program, authorizing surplus military equipment such as firearms, munitions, vehicles, robots and aircraft to be received — if the application is approved by commissioners on Tuesday.
The Department of Defense-authorized program, commonly known as the “1033 program,” has come under scrutiny over the militarization of law enforcement since it was passed into law more than two decades ago.
While it is not clear whether commissioners will renew the contract amid calls for reforms and accountability of law enforcement after the death of George Floyd, there is also no indication of what the Sheriff's Office is applying for.
Mary Miller, assistant district attorney and counsel to Denton County Sheriff's Office, stated in an agenda item the benefit of applying for the program lies in the county budget, because of "donated supplies and equipment." The agenda item states that small shipping costs might be included in cases.
The Denton Record-Chronicle contacted Denton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Orlando Hinojosa for comment on intentions and use of surplus military equipment, but a response had not been received by late Monday.
With an overall spike in cases of the novel coronavirus being confirmed on Monday, an update on the county health response is expected to be delivered by Matt Richardson, director of Denton County Public Health. After weeks of seeing the weekly percent positivity rate decrease, public health officials confirmed an overall spike in cases, increasing from 2.1% to 7.8%.
“Denton County Public Health is seeing a spike in the percent of positive tests in Denton County,” said Jennifer Rainey, spokesperson for Denton County Public Health. The positivity rate measures the number of positive cases reported out of testing overall. In addition, while the positivity rate increased, the rate of overall testing decreased by 54% from last week.
Commissioners also are expected to approve notice of elections for both the Democratic and Republican parties’ primary runoffs on July 14.
Public notice will be posted on or before June 23, and early voting will be held from June 23 through July 10.