It’s almost over, y’all.
The last of the inclement weather is among us this weekend before Denton County reaches highs of 60 degrees early next week.
The snow, ice, and more snow and ice from the last week will thaw out, melt and evaporate by Monday as it gets warmer this coming weekend. But until next week, residents should keep an eye out for any melting Friday to refreeze into Saturday.
“Tonight will be freezing and tomorrow night will be close,” said Matt Bishop, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. “We do get another quick cold front Sunday, so we’ll have another freeze Sunday night in the upper 20s to near 30s for the low. Hopefully by then, most of what melts will evaporate.”
This means road conditions can still be hazardous. However, the hard freeze warning issued Thursday is behind us.
“[Friday night], there will be some refreezing on some side roads,” Bishop said. “It’ll be below freezing, but for it to be a hard freeze, temperatures need to get to at least 10 degrees. Tonight, it’ll be in the 20s.”
People should still watch out for their pipes as well, although Bishop added they won’t be as vulnerable tonight.
Although we can expect freezing temperatures, chances of precipitation are behind us until Thursday. Monday through Wednesday, Denton County will see highs in the 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s.
“We have a warming trend the first half of the week, and a cold front Thursday brings a chance of rain, but I don’t think we’ll be below freezing at that point,” Bishop said.
As February passes and March comes along, Bishop said this week’s winter weather is most likely the coldest weather North Texas will experience this half of the year, but March can still bring a bit of chill.
“We still have a chance of a cold spill between now and the end of March,” he said. “Sometimes there’s freezing precipitation in March. We can’t rule out another shot of cold air in the next three to four weeks.”