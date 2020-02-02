Sunday was a particularly special day for a host of reasons hiding in plain sight; it had something in it for everyone.
Punxsutawney Phil proclaimed an early spring and the Super Bowl kicked off at 5:30 p.m. to name two.
Phil, an honorary title bestowed on a Pennsylvania groundhog, was declared to have not noticed his shadow for the second year in a row. According to The Washington Post, this is the first time he hasn’t noticed his shadow during two consecutive years.
Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said it’s too early to predict the end of spring using modern science.
As of Sunday, NWS forecasts for February showed equal chances the month would be above or below the average, Sanchez said.
For the traditionalists among us wary of conventional scientific predictions, it is worth noting Phil and his predecessors have been using shadow-based methods to indicate the passage of winter into spring since 1887, three years before the weather service’s predecessor was formed by President Benjamin Harrison.
President Ulysses Grant created a yet-older forecasting agency in 1870 under the control of the Army Signal Service that focused on predicting storms that could be detrimental to marine interests.
For those sticklers for results, Phil correctly predicted an outcome 40% of the time from 2010-2019, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Reporting from The Washington Post showed analyzing the predictor is a contentious business, with one analysis showing Phil has been right up to 80% of the time.
For those seeking a spiritual connection to the ritual, Groundhog Day is celebrated the day following its pagan precursor. Imbolc, or Saint Brigid’s Day, marks the midway point between the winter solstice and spring equinox.
Sunday also marked only the second time since their inceptions that Groundhog Day and Super Bowl Sunday shared a day.
For those interested by calendar rarities, Sunday’s date represented a palindrome regardless of how a particular culture writes the date. That is to say, it reads 02/02/2020 regardless of whether the day or month is written first, and it reads the same backward.
Phil’s declaration of an early spring will mean little for North Texans, who can expect what the NWS has termed an “arctic front” to blow through sometime Tuesday morning. With it, the front will bring a 30% probability of storms to Denton County, as well as temperatures in the low 30s Tuesday night into Wednesday.
As of Sunday afternoon, predictions called for a chance of snow and sleet Tuesday and Wednesday, Sanchez said. While there is a chance of accumulation and slick spots for commuters, Sanchez said Sunday it was too early to declare percent chances of inch estimates.
She repeatedly urged people to keep an eye turned toward forecasts over the coming days. The front is expected to pass by Thursday, with temperatures slowly climbing back up to normal levels through the weekend.
Finally — for those who couldn’t care less about an allegedly mystical groundhog’s calls for seasonal shifts and simply wanted to enjoy Super Bowl Sunday — spring will officially begin March 19, and Sunday was unseasonably warm across much of North Texas, Denton included.